Quantum-Si Announces Expansion of Early Access Program for the Platinum Single Molecule Protein Sequencing Platform

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life science tools company commercializing a unique protein sequencing platform, announced today that they have expanded their Platinum early access program to ten sites, with participation from leading academic centers and key industry partners. The early access program introduces the Platinum single molecule sequencing system to key opinion leaders across the globe, for both expansion and development of applications and workflows.

“The Company is experiencing tremendous momentum and demand for participation in our early access program to analyze previously unapproachable levels of biological understanding of the proteome,” said John Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “Currently, the scientific and drug development community can only confirm ~20,000 proteoforms or 2% of the estimated 1 million protein structures or variants that may exist in a cell. Sequencing the proteome is poised to expand the overall market similar to how genomics empowered scientists to routinely sequence genes at the nucleic acid level. This is only the beginning for what will be enabled.”