Butterfly Network, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Fielding, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on November 15, 2021, to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results and operational progress.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and improve global health equity, announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update on November 15, 2021, before the market opens.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on Butterfly’s Investor Relations website at Events & Presentations.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on your telephone may do so by dialing approximately ten minutes prior to start time:

US domestic callers: (888) 440-4052

Outside US callers: (646) 960-0827

Please reference Conference ID 9393576

After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Butterfly’s Investor Relations page. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until November 22, 2021, at 11:59 pm ET by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and referencing Conference ID 9393576.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network has created the world’s first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system using its patented Ultrasound-on-Chip semiconductor technology. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ and Butterfly iQ+ Vet can be purchased today by healthcare practitioners and veterinarians, respectively, in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained and qualified healthcare professionals only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006133/en/