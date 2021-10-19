checkAd

Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

19.10.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
 A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.broadmark.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13723798
The playback can be accessed through November 22, 2021.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

Wertpapier


