Equity Residential Issues 2021 ESG Report

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), a recognized leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, today announced the publication of its 2021 ESG Report. The report describes the Company’s commitment to ESG principles and values as well as its goals and activities in these areas.

“At Equity Residential we have a shared commitment to sustainability, diversity and inclusion, good corporate governance and corporate responsibility. We are proud to share our 2021 ESG report demonstrating the significant progress that we have made to date as well as our future goals relating to these important topics. Our residents, employees, shareholders and the communities in which we do business all benefit from our increasing efforts in this area,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO.