Archrock Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:15  |  14   |   |   

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its third quarter 2021 earnings report prior to the conference call.

To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-833-989-2934 in the United States and Canada, or 1-587-505-2692 for international calls. The access code is 1124236. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on Archrock’s website shortly after the call.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression.  Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

For information, contact:

Megan Repine
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 836-8360
investor.relations@archrock.com





