PubMatic to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on November 9, 2021. On that day PubMatic will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.

Webcast Details

  • What: PubMatic Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast
  • When: November 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.pubmatic.com

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. With a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters, PubMatic operates 15 offices and eight data centers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Investors:
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
investors@pubmatic.com

Press Contact:
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com





