checkAd

Paltalk Inc. Announces Closing of $11.64 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Overallotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:18  |  18   |   |   

JERICHO, NY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,350,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.50 per share. In addition, Paltalk granted to Maxim Group LLC a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 202,500 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts, of which Maxim Group LLC has fully exercised its option to purchase such 202,500 shares of common stock. Gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses are approximately $11.64 million, inclusive of the over-allotment.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.  

The public offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-260063), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 5, 2021 and declared effective on October 14, 2021. The securities were offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, forming part of the registration statement. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are also available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT)

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paltalk Inc. Announces Closing of $11.64 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Overallotment Option JERICHO, NY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
TC Energy to issue third quarter results on Nov. 5
AirBoss Provides Corporate Update and Announces NIOSH Approval for New Respirator
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...