Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

1 During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the calculation of GAAP diluted earnings per share resulted in an increase in earnings per share. Therefore, diluted net income and diluted earnings per share are assumed to be equal to basic net income and basic earnings per share.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) reported the following U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basic and diluted net income and earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per-share amounts):

GAAP diluted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $22.7 million and $0.27, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and $12.4 million and $0.16, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. GAAP diluted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $63.6 million and $0.76, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $4.9 million and $0.28, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

In evaluating the results of operations, management also reviews adjusted measures of earnings, which are adjusted to exclude accounting items that add a measure of non-operational complexity which obscures the underlying performance of the business. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, no adjustments were made to GAAP earnings. Management uses the as adjusted measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of the business. It believes the as adjusted measures provide information to further analyze the Company's operations between periods and over time. Furthermore, management targets a cash dividend payout ratio at approximately 60% to 70% of our as adjusted diluted net income, subject to growth initiatives and other funding needs. Investors should consider the as adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Net income for diluted earnings per share generally assumes all operating company membership units are converted into Company stock at the beginning of the reporting period, and the resulting change to Company net income associated with its increased interest in the operating company, is taxed at the Company's effective tax rate, exclusive of the adjustments noted above and other adjustments. When this conversion results in an increase in earnings per share or a decrease in loss per share, diluted net income and diluted earnings per share are assumed to be equal to basic net income and basic earnings per share for the reporting period.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) ($ billions) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Separately Managed Accounts Assets Beginning of Period $ 20.0 $ 19.4 $ 13.0 $ 13.3 $ 13.7 Inflows 0.2 0.7 0.2 2.1 2.6 Outflows (1.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.3 ) (3.4 ) (1.4 ) Net Flows (0.9 ) — (0.1 ) (1.3 ) 1.2 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) (0.1 ) 0.5 0.1 6.9 (2.0 ) Foreign Exchange1 (0.2 ) 0.1 0.3 (0.1 ) 0.4 End of Period $ 18.8 $ 20.0 $ 13.3 $ 18.8 $ 13.3 Sub-Advised Accounts Assets Beginning of Period Assets $ 30.2 $ 26.9 $ 16.4 $ 18.0 $ 19.8 Inflows 1.3 3.1 2.5 6.9 5.2 Outflows (1.7 ) (0.9 ) (1.2 ) (5.1 ) (4.2 ) Net Flows (0.4 ) 2.2 1.3 1.8 1.0 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) (0.3 ) 1.0 0.2 9.6 (3.0 ) Foreign Exchange1 (0.2 ) 0.1 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.2 End of Period $ 29.3 $ 30.2 $ 18.0 $ 29.3 $ 18.0 Pzena Funds Assets Beginning of Period Assets $ 2.9 $ 2.9 $ 2.1 $ 2.0 $ 2.3 Inflows 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.7 0.4 Outflows (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) (0.5 ) Net Flows (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) — — — 1.0 (0.2 ) Foreign Exchange1 (0.1 ) — — — — End of Period $ 2.7 $ 2.9 $ 2.0 $ 2.7 $ 2.0 Total Assets Beginning of Period $ 53.1 $ 49.2 $ 31.5 $ 33.3 $ 35.8 Inflows 1.6 4.0 2.8 9.7 8.2 Outflows (3.0 ) (1.8 ) (1.7 ) (9.5 ) (6.1 ) Net Flows (1.4 ) 2.2 1.1 0.2 2.1 Market Appreciation/(Depreciation) (0.4 ) 1.5 0.3 17.5 (5.2 ) Foreign Exchange1 (0.5 ) 0.2 0.4 (0.2 ) 0.6 End of Period $ 50.8 $ 53.1 $ 33.3 $ 50.8 $ 33.3

1 Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.



Financial Discussion



Revenue (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Separately Managed Accounts $ 26,016 $ 26,525 $ 18,457 Sub-Advised Accounts 20,786 19,400 11,880 Pzena Funds 4,820 4,952 3,611 Total $ 51,622 $ 50,877 $ 33,948 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Separately Managed Accounts $ 77,088 $ 53,891 Sub-Advised Accounts 56,814 34,851 Pzena Funds 14,468 10,016 Total $ 148,370 $ 98,758

Revenue was approximately $51.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.5% from $50.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of 52.1% from $33.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

There were less than $0.1 million of performance fees recognized during both the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2021, and no performance fees recognized during the third quarter of 2020.

Average assets under management for the third quarter of 2021 were $52.4 billion, increasing 1.7% from $51.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021, and increasing 58.3% from $33.1 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The increase from the third quarter of 2020 primarily reflects market appreciation.

The weighted average fee rate was 0.394% for the third quarter of 2021, remaining relatively flat from 0.395% for the second quarter of 2021, and decreasing from 0.410% for the third quarter of 2020.

The weighted average fee rate for separately managed accounts was 0.534% for the third quarter of 2021, remaining relatively flat from 0.533% for the second quarter of 2021 and decreasing from 0.549% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease from the third quarter of 2020 primarily reflects an increase in assets due to market appreciation as the rates we earn in the majority of our fee schedules decline as the assets increase.

The weighted average fee rate for sub-advised accounts was 0.276% for the third quarter of 2021, 0.270% for the second quarter of 2021, and 0.270% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 reflects a shift in assets to strategies that typically carry higher fee rates. Certain accounts related to one retail client relationship have fulcrum fee arrangements. These fee arrangements require a reduction in the base fee or allow for a performance fee if the relevant investment strategy underperforms or outperforms, respectively, the agreed-upon benchmark over the contract's measurement period, which extends to three years. During each of the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a $1.0 million reduction in base fees related to this client relationship. To the extent the three-year performance record of this account fluctuates relative to its relevant benchmark, the amount of base fees recognized may vary.

The weighted average fee rate for Pzena funds was 0.690% for the third quarter of 2021, increasing from 0.681% for the second quarter of 2021, and from 0.687% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 reflects a shift in asset mix toward products in strategies that typically carry higher fee rates. The increase from the third quarter of 2020 primarily reflects a reduction in expense reimbursements.

Total operating expenses were $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, increasing from $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and from $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses from the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflects an increase in professional fees and data and systems expense. The increase in compensation and benefits expense from the third quarter of 2020 is driven by an increase in compensation and in the market performance of strategies tied to the Company’s deferred compensation obligation. The increase in general and administrative expenses from the third quarter of 2020 primarily reflects an increase in professional fees and data and systems expense.

Operating Expenses (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 18,921 $ 19,035 $ 15,808 General and Administrative Expense 4,304 3,920 3,183 Operating Expenses $ 23,225 $ 22,955 $ 18,991 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 57,091 $ 50,526 General and Administrative Expense 11,920 11,180 Operating Expenses $ 69,011 $ 61,706

As of September 30, 2021, employee headcount was 133, increasing from 125 at June 30, 2021, and from 121 at September 30, 2020.

The operating margin was 55.0% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 54.9% for the second quarter of 2021, and 44.1% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in operating margin from the third quarter of 2020 is primarily driven by the increase in revenue.

Other income/ (expense) was income of approximately $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Other income/ (expense) primarily reflects the fluctuations in the gains/ (losses) and other investment income recognized by the Company on its direct equity investments, the majority of which are held to satisfy obligations under its deferred compensation plan. Other income/ (expense) also includes a portion of gains/ (losses) and other investment income recognized by external investors on their investments in investment partnerships that the Company consolidates, which are offset in net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Other Income/ (Expense) (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Net Interest and Dividend Income $ 386 $ 261 $ 187 Gains/ (Losses) and Other Investment Income 70 1,369 295 Other Income/ (Expense) (82 ) 100 52 GAAP Other Income/ (Expense) 374 1,730 534 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 (250 ) (249 ) (83 ) As Adjusted Other Income/ (Expense), Net of Outside Interests $ 124 $ 1,481 $ 451 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Net Interest and Dividend Income $ 844 $ 572 Gains/ (Losses) and Other Investment Income 5,539 (6,165 ) Other Income/ (Expense) 76 13 GAAP Other Income/ (Expense) 6,459 (5,580 ) Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 (693 ) (3 ) As Adjusted Other Income/ (Expense), Net of Outside Interests $ 5,766 $ (5,583 )

1 Represents the non-controlling interest allocation of the (income)/ loss of the Company's consolidated investment partnerships to its external investors.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and income tax benefit of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 income tax expense reflects a $2.5 million benefit associated with the reversal of uncertain tax position liabilities and interest related to unincorporated and other business tax expenses due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The third quarter of 2020 income tax benefit reflects $1.6 million of such benefit.

Details of the income tax expense are shown below:

Income Tax Expense (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Corporate Income Tax Expense $ 1,618 $ 1,520 $ 961 Unincorporated and Other Business Tax Expense (1,550 ) 1,055 (1,044 ) Income Tax Expense $ 68 $ 2,575 $ (83 ) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Corporate Income Tax Expense $ 4,638 $ 2,129 Unincorporated and Other Business Tax Expense 371 151 Income Tax Expense $ 5,009 $ 2,280

Details of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests of the Company's operating company and consolidated subsidiaries are shown below:



GAAP Non-Controlling Interests (unaudited) ($ thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Operating Company Allocation $ 23,385 $ 22,225 $ 12,827 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 250 249 83 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests $ 23,635 $ 22,474 $ 12,910 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Operating Company Allocation $ 66,258 $ 24,327 Outside Interests of Investment Partnerships1 693 3 GAAP Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests $ 66,951 $ 24,330

1 Represents the non-controlling interest allocation of the income/ (loss) of the Company's consolidated investment partnerships to its external investors.

On October 19, 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of its Class A common stock. The following dates apply to the dividend:

Record Date: October 29, 2021

Payment Date: November 19, 2021

During the last twelve months, inclusive of the dividend noted above, the Company declared total dividends of $0.34 per share of its Class A common stock.

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands) As of September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 69,951 $ 65,534 Restricted Cash 1,055 1,050 Due from Broker 537 87 Advisory Fees Receivable 43,046 36,524 Investments 67,599 34,104 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 5,753 5,603 Right-of-use Assets 9,786 11,578 Deferred Tax Asset 26,881 29,831 Property and Equipment, Net of Accumulated Depreciation of $6,793 and $5,980, respectively 3,547 4,376 TOTAL ASSETS $ 228,155 $ 188,687 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 34,223 $ 36,317 Due to Broker 1,002 56 Securities Sold Short 906 714 Liability to Selling and Converting Shareholders 27,820 25,701 Lease Liabilities 10,077 11,905 Deferred Compensation Liability 5,037 5,039 TOTAL LIABILITIES 79,065 79,732 Equity: Total Pzena Investment Management, Inc.'s Equity 39,096 31,106 Non-Controlling Interests 109,994 77,849 TOTAL EQUITY 149,090 108,955 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 228,155 $ 188,687





PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per-share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE $ 51,622 $ 33,948 $ 148,370 $ 98,758 EXPENSES Compensation and Benefits Expense 18,921 15,808 57,091 50,526 General and Administrative Expense 4,304 3,183 11,920 11,180 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 23,225 18,991 69,011 61,706 Operating Income 28,397 14,957 79,359 37,052 Other Income/ (Loss) 374 534 6,459 (5,580 ) Income Before Taxes 28,771 15,491 85,818 31,472 Income Tax Expense 68 (83 ) 5,009 2,280 Consolidated Net Income 28,703 15,574 80,809 29,192 Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 23,635 12,910 66,951 24,330 Net Income Attributable to Pzena Investment Management, Inc. $ 5,068 $ 2,664 $ 13,858 $ 4,862 Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted Attributable to Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Common Stockholders: Net Income for Basic Earnings per Share $ 5,068 $ 2,664 $ 13,858 $ 4,862 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.29 $ 0.16 $ 0.80 $ 0.28 Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 17,694,559 16,931,447 17,398,518 17,310,875 Net Income for Diluted Earnings per Share1 $ 22,663 $ 12,374 $ 63,571 $ 4,862 Diluted Earnings per Share1 $ 0.27 $ 0.16 $ 0.76 $ 0.28 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 84,197,618 78,783,209 84,020,711 79,084,609

