Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $109.1 million and Year-To-Date Net Income of $367.4 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:20   

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $109.1 million or $1.77 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 6% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income of $367.4 million or $6.00 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2021 compared to net income of $191.8 million or $3.06 per diluted common share for the same period of 2020.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2021:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2021

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion, or 15% on an annualized basis.
    • Core loans increased by $701 million and niche loans increased by $449 million. See Table 1 for more information.
  • PPP loans declined by $797 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.
  • Total assets increased by $1.1 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion, including a $459 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.
  • Net interest income increased by $7.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021 as follows:
    • Increased $16.3 million primarily due to earning asset growth and a nine basis point decline in deposit costs.
    • Increased $3.0 million due to one additional day in the quarter.
    • Decreased by $11.4 million due to $3.6 million of less PPP interest income and $7.8 million of less PPP fee income.
  • Net interest margin decreased by four basis points primarily due to increased liquidity.
  • Recorded no material net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to very minimal net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.38% of the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2021, down from 1.49% as of June 30, 2021. See Table 12 for more information.
  • Non-performing loans remained low at 0.27% of total loans, as of September 30, 2021, unchanged from the second quarter of 2021.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased to $55.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $58.32 as compared to $56.92 as of June 30, 2021. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
  • Repurchased 134,062 shares of our common stock at a cost of $9.5 million, or an average price of $71.13 per share.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third quarter of 2021 was characterized by significant organic loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, record wealth management revenue, tangible book value growth and very good credit quality metrics. Wintrust reported net income of $109.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, up from $105.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income totaled $367.4 million for the first nine months of 2021, up from $191.8 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 92% increase. The Company continues to grow as total assets of $47.8 billion as of September 30, 2021 increased by $1.1 billion as compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $4.1 billion as compared to September 30, 2020."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced significant loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2021, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. Growth was particularly strong in the commercial loan portfolio due to new customer relationships and a slight increase in line of credit utilization. We are still experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily in products with zero or near zero interest rates contributing to a decrease in our cost of funds. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.3% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and a decline in deposit costs. Even amid a challenging interest rate environment, the Company has managed to increase net interest income for four quarters in a row. Especially noteworthy this quarter was that net interest income increased considerably despite recording $11.4 million of less interest income on PPP loans. This demonstrates that our growth strategy has been able to replace PPP loans and sustain loan portfolio growth benefiting future quarters. Net interest margin decreased by four basis points in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased liquidity. Excluding the unfavorable net interest margin impact from increased liquidity, the margin exhibited improvement as the rate on deposits declined nine basis points as compared to a two basis point decline in loan yields. We continue to monitor our excess liquidity position and the available market returns on investments. We believe that deploying liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin and net interest income. Additionally, we remain in an asset sensitive interest rate position which should allow our net interest income and net interest margin to benefit from future increases in interest rates."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $55.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the third quarter of 2021 were $1.6 billion, down from $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021. However, production margin improved in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company recorded an $888,000 decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to a $5.5 million decrease recognized in the second quarter of 2021. Based on current market conditions, we expect that mortgage originations will decline by 20-30% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to the seasonal decline in home purchase activity and declining refinance volumes.

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded no material net charge-offs in third quarter of 2021. This follows the second quarter of 2021 which also exhibited very low levels of net charge-offs totaling $1.9 million. The recent results demonstrate Wintrust’s conservative credit underwriting approach and our continued diligence in timely addressing problem credits. The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily related to improving credit quality in the loan portfolio. The level of non-performing loans remained historically low and unchanged at 0.27% of total loans as of both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 is approximately 1.38% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Our third quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fef11bc9-4918-4c82-bdbe- ...

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $525 million increase in interest bearing deposits with banks and a $1.2 billion increase in total loans, excluding PPP loans. These increases were partially offset by a $797 million decrease in PPP loans and a $59.7 million decrease in mortgage loans held-for-sale. As of September 30, 2021, approximately 95% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 were forgiven with nearly all of the remaining loan balance in the forgiveness review or submission process. Whereas, as of September 30, 2021, approximately 32% of PPP loan balances originated in 2021 were forgiven, 16% are in the forgiveness review or submission process and 52% have yet to apply for forgiveness. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.2 billion primarily due to growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The Company believes that the $5.2 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of September 30, 2021 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan with the ability to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding investments when market returns improve.

Total liabilities increased $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $914 million increase in money market deposits and a $459 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.3%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $287.5 million, an increase of $7.9 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $31.6 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The $7.9 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and a decline in deposit costs. Additionally, the net interest income growth occurred despite a decline of $11.4 million due to $3.6 million of less PPP interest income and $7.8 million of less PPP fee income. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $24.8 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 2.58% (2.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.62% (2.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 and up from 2.56% (2.57% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the 10 basis point decrease in yield on earning assets and two basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by an eight basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a nine basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The 10 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix with increasing levels of low yielding liquidity management assets.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $296.1 million as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $8.0 million as compared to $304.1 million as of June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses decreased primarily due to improving credit quality in the loan portfolio which was partially offset by uncertainty in the positive directionality of macroeconomic factors. A negative provision for credit losses totaling $7.9 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative provision of $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $25.0 million of expense for the third quarter of 2020. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $2,000 in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as zero basis points in the third quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to two basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2021 and 12 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2020. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of September 30, 2021, $32.9 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $128.8 million, or 0.4%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of June 30, 2021, $19.3 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $73.9 million, or 0.2%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of September 30, 2021. Home equity loans at September 30, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.6% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at September 30, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.4% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The outstanding balance of COVID-19 related modified loans totaled approximately $72 million or 0.2% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of September 30, 2021 as compared to $146 million or 0.5% as of June 30, 2021. The most significant proportion of outstanding modifications changed terms to interest-only payments.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.22% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2021, and 0.42% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing assets totaled $103.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $103.3 million at June 30, 2021 and $182.3 million at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $90.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 compared to $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $173.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Other real estate owned ("OREO") totaled $13.8 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to $15.6 million at June 30, 2021 and an increase of $4.6 million compared to $9.2 million at September 30, 2020. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $841,000 during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an $888,000 unfavorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to a $5.5 million decrease recognized in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a $1.7 million increase in production revenue. Loans originated for sale were $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $165 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 44% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 47% in the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the third quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $15.5 million of servicing rights partially offset by a reduction in value of $8.6 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio and a fair value adjustment decrease of $888,000.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to net gains of $1.3 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021.

Other non-interest income increased by $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in interest rate swap fees and a $2.2 million increase in income on partnership investments. Other non-interest income during the second quarter of 2021 included a $4.0 million net gain recorded on the sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The $1.9 million decline is primarily related to $6.3 million of lower compensation expense associated with the mortgage banking operation offset somewhat by higher incentive compensation expense for annual bonus and long-term incentive compensation plans during the third quarter relative to the second quarter.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the third quarter relates primarily to increased sponsorship activity for the summer months. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

The Company recorded a net OREO gain of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a net expense of $769,000 in the second quarter of 2021. The net gain is primarily attributable to the sale of OREO properties during the third quarter of 2021.

Miscellaneous expense in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $2.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily impacted by approximately $1.7 million of more travel and entertainment expenses due to increased expenses associated with in-person client relationship meetings and conferences as well as some additional expense associated with an all-employee event to celebrate Wintrust’s 30th anniversary and to thank our employees for performing so well during the pandemic. Additionally, the third quarter of 2021 included a $271,000 reversal of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to a $1.4 million reversal of contingent consideration expense in the second quarter of 2021. The Company expects no additional material adjustments to the contingent consideration liability in future periods. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $40.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $39.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 27.12% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 27.08% in the second quarter of 2021 and 21.83% in the third quarter of 2020. The lower effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was a result of a $9.0 million state income tax benefit ($7.1 million after federal taxes) related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position in the quarter.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. The segment’s net interest margin decreased in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased liquidity.

Mortgage banking revenue was $55.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $5.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $900,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of September 30, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $900 million to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2021.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.1 billion during the third quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $735 million as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances in the insurance premium finance receivables portfolios primarily generated a $7.6 million increase in interest income. The Company’s leasing portfolio remained effectively unchanged from the second quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, at $2.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, up $131,000 from the second quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $841,000 compared to the second quarter of 2021. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.5 billion of assets under administration, which included $5.1 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $326.3 million increase from the $34.2 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2021.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or(1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
2nd Quarter
2021 		  % or
basis point 
(bp) change
from
3rd Quarter
2020
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Sep 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2021   Sep 30, 2020  
Net income   $ 109,137     $ 105,109     $ 107,315   4       2    
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)   141,826     128,851     162,310   10         (13 )    
Net income per common share – diluted   1.77     1.70     1.67   4         6      
Net revenue (3)   423,970     408,963     426,529   4         (1 )    
Net interest income   287,496     279,590     255,936   3         12      
Net interest margin   2.58 %   2.62 %   2.56 % (4 ) bps      2   bps   
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   2.59     2.63     2.57   (4 )       2      
Net overhead ratio (4)   1.22     1.32     0.87   (10 )       35      
Return on average assets   0.92     0.92     0.99           (7 )    
Return on average common equity   10.31     10.24     10.66   7         (35 )    
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)   12.62     12.62     13.43           (81 )    
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 47,832,271     $ 46,738,450     $ 43,731,718   9       9    
Total loans (5)   33,264,043
 		    32,911,187     32,135,555   4         4      
Total deposits   39,952,558
 		    38,804,616     35,844,422   12         11      
Total shareholders’ equity   4,410,317
 		    4,339,011     4,074,089   7         8      

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Sep 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		Sep 30,
2021 		  Sep 30,
2020
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):      
Total assets   $ 47,832,271     $ 46,738,450     $ 45,682,202     $ 45,080,768     $ 43,731,718        
Total loans (1)     33,264,043       32,911,187       33,171,233       32,079,073       32,135,555        
Total deposits     39,952,558       38,804,616       37,872,652       37,092,651       35,844,422        
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566        
Total shareholders’ equity     4,410,317       4,339,011       4,252,511       4,115,995       4,074,089        
Selected Statements of Income Data:      
Net interest income   $ 287,496     $ 279,590     $ 261,895     $ 259,397     $ 255,936   $ 828,981     $ 780,510  
Net revenue (2)   423,970     408,963     448,401     417,758     426,529   1,281,334     1,226,338  
Net income   109,137     105,109     153,148     101,204     107,315   367,394     191,786  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)   141,826     128,851     161,512     135,891     162,310   432,189     468,110  
Net income per common share – Basic   1.79     1.72     2.57     1.64     1.68   6.08     3.08  
Net income per common share – Diluted   1.77     1.70     2.54     1.63     1.67   6.00     3.06  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:      
Performance Ratios:      
Net interest margin   2.58 %   2.62 %   2.53 %   2.53 %   2.56 % 2.58 %   2.79 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)   2.59     2.63     2.54     2.54     2.57   2.59     2.80  
Non-interest income to average assets   1.15     1.13     1.68     1.44     1.58   1.31     1.47  
Non-interest expense to average assets   2.37     2.45     2.59     2.56     2.45   2.47     2.50  
Net overhead ratio (4)   1.22     1.32     0.90     1.12     0.87   1.15     1.03  
Return on average assets   0.92     0.92     1.38     0.92     0.99   1.07     0.63  
Return on average common equity   10.31     10.24     15.80     10.30     10.66   12.05     6.56  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)   12.62     12.62     19.49     12.95     13.43   14.82     8.38  
Average total assets   $ 47,192,510     $ 45,946,751     $ 44,988,733     $ 43,810,005     $ 42,962,844   $ 46,050,737     $ 40,552,517  
Average total shareholders’ equity     4,343,915       4,256,778       4,164,890       4,050,286       4,034,902   4,255,851     3,885,187  
Average loans to average deposits ratio   83.8 %   86.7 %   87.1 %   87.9 %   89.6 % 85.8 %   89.1 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio   83.3     84.8     87.6     86.5     89.7        
Common Share Data at end of period:      
Market price per common share   $ 80.37     $ 75.63     $ 75.80     $ 61.09     $ 40.05        
Book value per common share   70.19     68.81     67.34     65.24     63.57        
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)   58.32     56.92     55.42     53.23     51.70        
Common shares outstanding     56,956,026       57,066,677       57,023,273       56,769,625       57,601,991        
Other Data at end of period:      
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)   8.1 %   8.2 %   8.2 %   8.1 %   8.2 %      
Risk-based capital ratios:                          
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)   9.9     10.1     10.2     10.0     10.2        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)   8.8     9.0     9.0     8.8     9.0        
Total capital ratio (5)   12.1     12.4     12.6     12.6     12.9        
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 296,138     $ 304,121     $ 321,308     $ 379,969     $ 388,971        
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans   0.89 %   0.92 %   0.97 %   1.18 %   1.21 %      
Number of:                          
Bank subsidiaries   15     15     15     15     15        
Banking offices   172     172     182     181     182        

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 462,244       $ 434,957       $ 426,325       $ 322,415       $ 308,639    
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   55       52       52       59       56    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   5,232,315       4,707,415       3,348,794       4,802,527       3,825,823    
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   2,373,478       2,188,608       2,430,749       3,055,839       2,946,459    
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   2,736,722       2,498,232       2,166,419       579,138       560,267    
Trading account securities   1,103       2,667       951       671       1,720    
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   88,193       86,316       90,338       90,862       54,398    
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   135,408       136,625       135,881       135,588       135,568    
Brokerage customer receivables   26,378       23,093       19,056       17,436       16,818    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   925,312       984,994       1,260,193       1,272,090       959,671    
Loans, net of unearned income   33,264,043       32,911,187       33,171,233       32,079,073       32,135,555    
Allowance for loan losses   (248,612 )     (261,089 )     (277,709 )     (319,374 )     (325,959 )  
Net loans   33,015,431       32,650,098       32,893,524       31,759,699       31,809,596    
Premises, software and equipment, net   748,872       752,375       760,522       768,808       774,288    
Lease investments, net   243,933       219,023       238,984       242,434       230,373    
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,166,917       1,185,811       1,230,362       1,351,455       1,424,728    
Trade date securities receivable         189,851                      
Goodwill   645,792       646,336       646,017       645,707       644,644    
Other intangible assets   30,118       31,997       34,035       36,040       38,670    
Total assets   $ 47,832,271       $ 46,738,450       $ 45,682,202       $ 45,080,768       $ 43,731,718    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 13,255,417       $ 12,796,110       $ 12,297,337       $ 11,748,455       $ 10,409,747    
Interest-bearing   26,697,141       26,008,506       25,575,315       25,344,196       25,434,675    
Total deposits   39,952,558       38,804,616       37,872,652       37,092,651       35,844,422    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,241,071       1,241,071       1,228,436       1,228,429       1,228,422    
Other borrowings   504,527       518,493       516,877       518,928       507,395    
Subordinated notes   436,811       436,719       436,595       436,506       436,385    
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566    
Trade date securities payable   1,348             995       200,907          
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   1,032,073       1,144,974       1,120,570       1,233,786       1,387,439    
Total liabilities   43,421,954       42,399,439       41,429,691       40,964,773       39,657,629    
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock   412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500    
Common stock   58,794       58,770       58,727       58,473       58,323    
Surplus   1,674,062       1,669,002       1,663,008       1,649,990       1,647,049    
Treasury stock   (109,903 )     (100,363 )     (100,363 )     (100,363 )     (44,891 )  
Retained earnings   2,373,447       2,288,969       2,208,535       2,080,013       2,001,949    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,417       10,133       10,104       15,382       (841 )  
Total shareholders’ equity   4,410,317       4,339,011       4,252,511       4,115,995       4,074,089    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 47,832,271       $ 46,738,450       $ 45,682,202       $ 45,080,768       $ 43,731,718    

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		Sep 30,
2021 		  Sep 30,
2020
Interest income                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 285,587       $ 284,701       $ 274,100       $ 280,185       $ 280,479     $ 844,388       $ 877,064    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 7,716       8,183       9,036       6,357       5,791     24,935       13,720    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,000       1,153       1,199       1,294       1,181     4,352       7,259    
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements                                   102    
Investment securities 25,189       23,623       19,264       18,243       21,819     68,076       81,391    
Trading account securities 3       1       2       11       6     6       26    
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,777       1,769       1,745       1,775       1,774     5,291       5,116    
Brokerage customer receivables 185       149       123       116       106     457       361    
Total interest income 322,457       319,579       305,469       307,981       311,156     947,505       985,039    
Interest expense                        
Interest on deposits 19,305       24,298       27,944       32,602       39,084     71,547       156,576    
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,931       4,887       4,840       4,952       4,947     14,658       13,241    
Interest on other borrowings 2,501       2,568       2,609       2,779       3,012     7,678       9,994    
Interest on subordinated notes 5,480       5,512       5,477       5,509       5,474     16,469       16,452    
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,744       2,724       2,704       2,742       2,703     8,172       8,266    
Total interest expense 34,961       39,989       43,574       48,584       55,220     118,524       204,529    
Net interest income 287,496       279,590       261,895       259,397       255,936     828,981       780,510    
Provision for credit losses (7,916 )     (15,299 )     (45,347 )     1,180       25,026     (68,562 )     213,040    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 295,412       294,889       307,242       258,217       230,910     897,543       567,470    
Non-interest income                        
Wealth management 31,531       30,690       29,309       26,802       24,957     91,530       73,534    
Mortgage banking 55,794       50,584       113,494       86,819       108,544     219,872       259,194    
Service charges on deposit accounts 14,149       13,249       12,036       11,841       11,497     39,434       33,182    
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,431 )     1,285       1,154       1,214       411     8       (3,140 )  
Fees from covered call options 1,157       1,388                       2,545       2,292    
Trading gains (losses), net 58       (438 )     419       (102 )     183     39       (902 )  
Operating lease income, net 12,807       12,240       14,440       12,118       11,717     39,487       35,486    
Other 23,409       20,375       15,654       19,669       13,284     59,438       46,182    
Total non-interest income 136,474       129,373       186,506       158,361       170,593     452,353       445,828    
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits 170,912       172,817       180,809       171,116       164,042     524,538       454,960    
Software and equipment 22,029       20,866       20,912       20,565       17,251     63,807       47,931    
Operating lease equipment depreciation 10,013       9,949       10,771       9,938       9,425     30,733       27,977    
Occupancy, net 18,158       17,687       19,996       19,687       15,830     55,841       50,270    
Data processing 7,104       6,920       6,048       5,728       5,689     20,072       24,468    
Advertising and marketing 13,443       11,305       8,546       9,850       7,880     33,294       26,446    
Professional fees 7,052       7,304       7,587       6,530       6,488     21,943       20,896    
Amortization of other intangible assets 1,877       2,039       2,007       2,634       2,701     5,923       8,384    
FDIC insurance 6,750       6,405       6,558       7,016       6,772     19,713       17,988    
OREO expense, net (1,531 )     769       (251 )     (114 )     (168 )   (1,013 )     (807 )  
Other 26,337       24,051       23,906       28,917       28,309     74,294       79,715    
Total non-interest expense 282,144       280,112       286,889       281,867       264,219     849,145       758,228    
Income before taxes 149,742       144,150       206,859       134,711       137,284     500,751       255,070    
Income tax expense 40,605       39,041       53,711       33,507       29,969     133,357       63,284    
Net income $ 109,137       $ 105,109       $ 153,148       $ 101,204       $ 107,315     $ 367,394       $ 191,786    
Preferred stock dividends 6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991       10,286     20,973       14,386    
Net income applicable to common shares $ 102,146       $ 98,118       $ 146,157       $ 94,213       $ 97,029     $ 346,421       $ 177,400    
Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.79       $ 1.72       $ 2.57       $ 1.64       $ 1.68     $ 6.08       $ 3.08    
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.77       $ 1.70       $ 2.54       $ 1.63       $ 1.67     $ 6.00       $ 3.06    
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.31       $ 0.31       $ 0.31       $ 0.28       $ 0.28     $ 0.93       $ 0.84    
Weighted average common shares outstanding   57,000         57,049         56,904         57,309         57,597       56,985         57,595    
Dilutive potential common shares 753       726       681       588       449     728       469    
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,753       57,775       57,585       57,897       58,046     57,713       58,064    

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From (2)
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		Dec 31,
2020 (1) 		  Sep 30,
2020
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies $ 570,663     $ 633,006     $ 890,749     $ 927,307     $ 862,924   (51 ) %   (34 ) %
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 354,649     351,988     369,444     344,783     96,747   4       267    
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 925,312     $ 984,994     $ 1,260,193     $ 1,272,090     $ 959,671   (36 ) %   (4 ) %
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 4,953,769     $ 4,650,607     $ 4,630,795     $ 4,675,594     $ 4,555,920   8   %   9   %
Asset-based lending 1,066,376     892,109     720,772     721,666     707,365   64       51    
Municipal 524,192     511,094     493,417     474,103     482,567   14       9    
Leases 1,365,281     1,357,036     1,290,778     1,288,374     1,215,239   8       12    
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction 49,754     55,735     72,058     89,389     101,187   (59 )     (51 )  
Commercial construction 1,038,034     1,090,447     1,040,631     1,041,729     1,005,708         3    
Land 255,927     239,067     240,635     240,684     226,254   8       13    
Office 1,169,466     1,098,386     1,131,472     1,136,844     1,163,790   4          
Industrial 1,324,612     1,263,614     1,152,522     1,129,433     1,117,702   23       19    
Retail 1,237,261     1,217,540     1,198,025     1,224,403     1,175,819   1       5    
Multi-family 1,888,817     1,805,118     1,739,521     1,649,801     1,599,651   19       18    
Mixed use and other 1,921,843     1,908,462     1,969,915     1,981,849     2,033,031   (4 )     (5 )  
Home equity 347,662     369,806     390,253     425,263     446,274   (24 )     (22 )  
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment 1,528,889     1,485,952     1,376,465     1,214,744     1,143,908   35       34    
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 18,847     44,333     45,508     44,854     240,902   (78 )     (92 )  
Total core loans $ 18,690,730     $ 17,989,306     $ 17,492,767     $ 17,338,730     $ 17,215,317   10   %   9   %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,176,569     $ 1,060,468     $ 1,128,493     $ 1,023,027     $ 964,150   20   %   22   %
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 468,162     529,867     587,868     567,389     503,371   (23 )     (7 )  
Community Advantage - homeowners association 291,153     287,689     272,222     267,374     254,963   12       14    
Insurance agency lending 260,482     273,999     290,880     222,519     214,411   23       21    
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. commercial insurance 3,921,289     3,805,504     3,342,730     3,438,087     3,494,155   19       12    
Canada commercial insurance 695,688     716,367     615,813     616,402     565,989   17       23    
Life insurance 6,655,453     6,359,556     6,111,495     5,857,436     5,488,832   18       21    
Consumer and other 22,529     9,024     35,983     32,188     55,354   (40 )     (59 )  
Total niche loans $ 13,491,325     $ 13,042,474     $ 12,385,484     $ 12,024,422     $ 11,541,225   16   %   17   %
                         
Commercial PPP loans:                        
Originated in 2020 $ 172,849     $ 656,502     $ 2,049,342     $ 2,715,921     $ 3,379,013   NM       (95 ) %
Originated in 2021 909,139     1,222,905     1,243,640           100       100    
Total commercial PPP loans $ 1,081,988     $ 1,879,407     $ 3,292,982     $ 2,715,921     $ 3,379,013   (80 ) %   (68 ) %
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 33,264,043     $ 32,911,187     $ 33,171,233     $ 32,079,073     $ 32,135,555   5   %   4   %

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   NM - Not meaningful.


TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                            % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2021 		    Jun 30,
2021 		    Mar 31,
2021 		    Dec 31,
2020 		    Sep 30,
2020 		Dec 31,
2020 (1) 		  Sep 30,
2020
Balance:                                
Non-interest-bearing $ 13,255,417     $ 12,796,110     $ 12,297,337     $ 11,748,455     $ 10,409,747   17   %   27   %
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 3,769,825     3,625,538     3,562,312     3,349,021       3,294,071   17       14    
Wealth management deposits (2) 4,177,820     4,399,303     4,274,527     4,138,712       4,235,583   1       (1 )  
Money market 10,757,654     9,843,390     9,236,434     9,348,806       9,423,653   20       14    
Savings 3,861,296     3,776,400     3,690,892     3,531,029       3,415,073   13       13    
Time certificates of deposit 4,130,546     4,363,875     4,811,150     4,976,628       5,066,295   (23 )     (18 )  
Total deposits $ 39,952,558     $ 38,804,616     $ 37,872,652     $ 37,092,651     $ 35,844,422   10   %   11   %
Mix:                                
Non-interest-bearing 33 %   33 %   32 %   32 %     29 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 9     9     9     9       9        
Wealth management deposits (2) 11     11     11     11       12        
Money market 27     25     25     25       26        
Savings 10     10     10     10       10        
Time certificates of deposit 10     12     13     13       14        
Total deposits 100 %   100 %   100 %   100 %     100 %      

(1)   Annualized. 
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

 

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (1)
1-3 months   $ 918,517     0.99 %
4-6 months   780,345     0.57  
7-9 months   628,839     0.41  
10-12 months   602,854     0.42  
13-18 months   621,320     0.56  
19-24 months   272,526     0.48  
24+ months   306,145     0.55  
Total   $ 4,130,546     0.61 %

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)   $ 5,112,720       $ 3,844,355       $ 4,230,886       $ 4,381,040       $ 3,411,164    
Investment securities (2)   5,065,593       4,771,403       3,944,676       3,534,594       3,789,422    
FHLB and FRB stock   136,001       136,324       135,758       135,569       135,567    
Liquidity management assets (3)   10,314,314       8,752,082       8,311,320       8,051,203       7,336,153    
Other earning assets (3)(4)   28,238       23,354       20,370       18,716       16,656    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   871,824       991,011       1,151,848       893,395       822,908    
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)   32,985,445       33,085,174       32,442,927       31,783,279       31,634,608    
Total earning assets (3)   44,199,821       42,851,621       41,926,465       40,746,593       39,810,325    
Allowance for loan and investment security losses   (269,963 )     (285,686 )     (327,080 )     (336,139 )     (321,732 )  
Cash and due from banks   425,000       470,566       366,413       344,536       345,438    
Other assets   2,837,652       2,910,250       3,022,935       3,055,015       3,128,813    
Total assets   $ 47,192,510       $ 45,946,751       $ 44,988,733       $ 43,810,005       $ 42,962,844    
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 3,757,677       $ 3,626,424       $ 3,493,451       $ 3,320,527       $ 3,435,089    
Wealth management deposits   4,672,402       4,369,998       4,156,398       4,066,948       4,239,300    
Money market accounts   10,027,424       9,547,167       9,335,920       9,435,344       9,332,668    
Savings accounts   3,851,523       3,728,271       3,587,566       3,413,388       3,419,586    
Time deposits   4,236,317       4,632,796       4,875,392       5,043,558       4,900,839    
Interest-bearing deposits   26,545,343       25,904,656       25,448,727       25,279,765       25,327,482    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,241,073       1,235,142       1,228,433       1,228,425       1,228,421    
Other borrowings   512,785       525,924       518,188       510,725       512,787    
Subordinated notes   436,746       436,644       436,532       436,433       436,323    
Junior subordinated debentures   253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   28,989,513       28,355,932       27,885,446       27,708,914       27,758,579    
Non-interest-bearing deposits   12,834,084       12,246,274       11,811,194       10,874,912       9,988,769    
Other liabilities   1,024,998       1,087,767       1,127,203       1,175,893       1,180,594    
Equity   4,343,915       4,256,778       4,164,890       4,050,286       4,034,902    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 47,192,510       $ 45,946,751       $ 44,988,733       $ 43,810,005       $ 42,962,844    
                     
Net free funds/contribution (6)   $ 15,210,308       $ 14,495,689       $ 14,041,019       $ 13,037,679       $ 12,051,746    

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
(In thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   $ 2,000       $ 1,153       $ 1,199       $ 1,294       $ 1,181    
Investment securities   25,681       24,117       19,764       18,773       22,365    
FHLB and FRB stock   1,777       1,769       1,745       1,775       1,774    
Liquidity management assets (1)   29,458       27,039       22,708       21,842       25,320    
Other earning assets (1)   188       150       125       130       113    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   7,716       8,183       9,036       6,357       5,791    
Loans, net of unearned income (1)   285,998       285,116       274,484       280,509       280,960    
Total interest income   $ 323,360       $ 320,488       $ 306,353       $ 308,838       $ 312,184    
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 767       $ 736       $ 901       $ 1,074       $ 1,342    
Wealth management deposits   7,888       7,686       7,351       7,436       7,662    
Money market accounts   2,342       2,795       2,865       3,740       7,245    
Savings accounts   406       402       430       773       2,104    
Time deposits   7,902       12,679       16,397       19,579       20,731    
Interest-bearing deposits   19,305       24,298       27,944       32,602       39,084    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,931       4,887       4,840       4,952       4,947    
Other borrowings   2,501       2,568       2,609       2,779       3,012    
Subordinated notes   5,480       5,512       5,477       5,509       5,474    
Junior subordinated debentures   2,744       2,724       2,704       2,742       2,703    
Total interest expense   $ 34,961       $ 39,989       $ 43,574       $ 48,584       $ 55,220    
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (903 )     (909 )     (884 )     (857 )     (1,028 )  
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)   287,496       279,590       261,895       259,397       255,936    
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   903       909       884       857       1,028    
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   $ 288,399       $ 280,499       $ 262,779       $ 260,254       $ 256,964    

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Sep 30,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents   0.16   %   0.12   %   0.11   %   0.12   %   0.14   %
Investment securities   2.01       2.03       2.03       2.11       2.35    
FHLB and FRB stock   5.18       5.20       5.21       5.21       5.21    
Liquidity management assets   1.13       1.24       1.11       1.08       1.37    
Other earning assets   2.64       2.59       2.50       2.79       2.71    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   3.51       3.31       3.18       2.83       2.80    
Loans, net of unearned income   3.44       3.46       3.43       3.51       3.53    
Total earning assets   2.90   %   3.00   %   2.96   %   3.02   %   3.12   %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   0.08   %   0.08   %   0.10   %   0.13   %   0.16   %
Wealth management deposits   0.67       0.71       0.72       0.73       0.72    
Money market accounts   0.09       0.12       0.12       0.16       0.31    
Savings accounts   0.04       0.04       0.05       0.09       0.24    
Time deposits   0.74       1.10       1.36       1.54       1.68    
Interest-bearing deposits   0.29       0.38       0.45       0.51       0.61    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1.58       1.59       1.60       1.60       1.60    
Other borrowings   1.94       1.96       2.04       2.16       2.34    
Subordinated notes   5.02       5.05       5.02       5.05       5.02    
Junior subordinated debentures   4.23       4.25       4.27       4.23       4.17    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.48   %   0.56   %   0.63   %   0.70   %   0.79   %
                     
Interest rate spread (1)(2)   2.42   %   2.44   %   2.33   %   2.32   %   2.33   %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )  
Net free funds/contribution (3)   0.17       0.19       0.21       0.22       0.24    
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)   2.58   %   2.62   %   2.53   %   2.53   %   2.56   %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01    
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   2.59   %   2.63   %   2.54   %   2.54   %   2.57   %

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

  Average Balance
for nine months ended, 		Interest
for nine months ended, 		Yield/Rate
for nine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2021 		  Sep 30,
2020 		Sep 30,
2021 		  Sep 30,
2020 		Sep 30,
2021 		  Sep 30,
2020
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 4,399,217       $ 2,692,678     $ 4,352       $ 7,361     0.13   %   0.37   %
Investment securities (2) 4,597,997       4,291,362     69,562       83,026     2.02       2.58    
FHLB and FRB stock 136,028       128,611     5,291       5,116     5.20       5.31    
Liquidity management assets (3)(4) $ 9,133,242       $ 7,112,651     $ 79,205       $ 95,503     1.16   %   1.79   %
Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 24,016       17,576     463       393     2.59       2.99    
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 1,003,868       644,611     24,935       13,720     3.32       2.84    
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 32,839,837       29,643,281     845,598       878,981     3.44       3.96    
Total earning assets (4) $ 43,000,963       $ 37,418,119     $ 950,201       $ 988,597     2.95   %   3.53   %
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (294,033 )     (240,467 )              
Cash and due from banks 420,874       339,968                
Other assets 2,922,933       3,034,897                
Total assets $ 46,050,737       $ 40,552,517                
                   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,626,819       $ 3,291,176     $ 2,404       $ 6,569     0.09   %   0.27   %
Wealth management deposits 4,401,489       3,821,203     22,925       21,840     0.70       0.76    
Money market accounts 9,639,370       8,686,171     8,002       42,748     0.11       0.66    
Savings accounts 3,723,420       3,334,944     1,238       11,736     0.04       0.47    
Time deposits 4,579,161       5,176,307     36,978       73,683     1.08       1.90    
Interest-bearing deposits $ 25,970,259       $ 24,309,801     $ 71,547       $ 156,576     0.37   %   0.86   %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,234,929       1,131,823     14,658       13,241     1.59       1.56    
Other borrowings 518,946       491,981     7,678       9,994     1.98       2.71    
Subordinated notes 436,641       436,223     16,469       16,452     5.03       5.03    
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566       253,566     8,172       8,266     4.25       4.28    
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 28,414,341       $ 26,623,394     $ 118,524       $ 204,529     0.56   %   1.03   %
Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,300,931       8,947,639                
Other liabilities 1,079,614       1,096,297                
Equity 4,255,851       3,885,187                
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 46,050,737       $ 40,552,517                
Interest rate spread (4)(7)             2.39   %   2.50   %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment       (2,696 )     (3,558 )   (0.01 )     (0.01 )  
Net free funds/contribution (8) $ 14,586,622       $ 10,794,725           0.20       0.30    
Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4)       $ 828,981       $ 780,510     2.58   %   2.79   %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment       2,696       3,558 0.01       0.01    
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)       $ 831,677       $ 784,068     2.59   %   2.80   %

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.
(5)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.  


TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200
Basis
Points 		  +100
Basis
Points 		  -100
Basis
Points
Sep 30, 2021   24.3 %   11.5 %   (7.8 ) %
Jun 30, 2021   24.6     11.7     (6.9 )  
Mar 31, 2021   22.0     10.2     (7.2 )  
Dec 31, 2020   25.0     11.6     (7.9 )  
Sep 30, 2020   23.4     10.9     (8.1 )  

 

Ramp Scenario +200
Basis
Points 		  +100
Basis
Points 		  -100
Basis
Points
Sep 30, 2021 10.8 %   5.4 %   (3.8 ) %
Jun 30, 2021 11.4     5.8     (3.3 )  
Mar 31, 2021 10.7     5.4     (3.6 )  
Dec 31, 2020 11.4     5.7     (3.3 )  
Sep 30, 2020 10.7     5.2     (3.5 )  

 

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or maturity period    
As of September 30, 2021 One year or
less 		  From one to five
years 		  Over five years    
(In thousands)       Total
Commercial              
Fixed rate $ 484,771     $ 2,015,188     $ 837,153     $ 3,337,112  
Fixed Rate - PPP 141,394     940,594         1,081,988  
Variable rate 6,765,489     3,323     60     6,768,872  
Total commercial $ 7,391,654     $ 2,959,105     $ 837,213     $ 11,187,972  
Commercial real estate              
Fixed rate 558,728     2,201,827     493,256     3,253,811  
Variable rate 5,607,888     24,015         5,631,903  
Total commercial real estate $ 6,166,616     $ 2,225,842     $ 493,256     $ 8,885,714  
Home equity              
Fixed rate 14,818     4,618     45     19,481  
Variable rate 328,181             328,181  
Total home equity $ 342,999     $ 4,618     $ 45     $ 347,662  
Residential real estate              
Fixed rate 19,165     6,415     819,685     845,265  
Variable rate 58,698     258,143     385,630     702,471  
Total residential real estate $ 77,863     $ 264,558     $ 1,205,315     $ 1,547,736  
Premium finance receivables - commercial              
Fixed rate 4,479,551     137,426         4,616,977  
Variable rate              
Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 4,479,551     $ 137,426     $     $ 4,616,977  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance              
Fixed rate 9,046     438,568     21,813     469,427  
Variable rate 6,186,026             6,186,026  
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 6,195,072     $ 438,568     $ 21,813     $ 6,655,453  
Consumer and other              
Fixed rate 4,366     4,852     906     10,124  
Variable rate 12,405             12,405  
Total consumer and other $ 16,771     $ 4,852     $ 906     $ 22,529  
               
Total per category              
Fixed rate 5,570,445     4,808,894     2,172,858     12,552,197  
Fixed rate - PPP 141,394     940,594         1,081,988  
Variable rate 18,958,687     285,481     385,690     19,629,858  
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 24,670,526     $ 6,034,969     $ 2,558,548     $ 33,264,043  
               
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:              
Prime             $ 2,989,860  
One- month LIBOR             9,177,387  
Three- month LIBOR             374,045  
Twelve- month LIBOR             6,499,434  
Thirty-day moving-average SOFR             174,768  
Other             414,364  
Total variable rate             $ 19,629,858  

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/576d571d-5850-417e-a3ea- ...

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates.  Specifically, the Company has $9.2 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    Prime   1-month
LIBOR 		  12-month
LIBOR 		 
Third Quarter 2021   0 bps -2 bps -1 bp
Second Quarter 2021   0   -1   -3  
First Quarter 2021   0   -3   -6  
Fourth Quarter 2020   0   -1   -2  
Third Quarter 2020   0   -1   -19  

 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
    Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30, Sep 30,   Sep 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020 2021   2020
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period   $ 304,121       $ 321,308       $ 379,969       $ 388,971       $ 373,174     $ 379,969       $ 158,461    
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13                                     47,418    
Provision for credit losses   (7,916 )     (15,299 )     (45,347 )     1,180       25,026     (68,562 )     213,040    
Other adjustments   (65 )     34       31       155       55           24    
Charge-offs:                          
Commercial   1,352       3,237       11,781       5,184       5,270     16,370       13,109    
Commercial real estate   406       1,412       980       6,637       1,529     2,798       9,323    
Home equity   59       142             683       138     201       1,378    
Residential real estate   10       3       2       114       83     15       777    
Premium finance receivables   1,390       2,077       3,239       4,214       4,640     6,706       11,258    
Consumer and other   112       104       114       198       103     330       330    
Total charge-offs   3,329       6,975       16,116       17,030       11,763     26,420       36,175    
Recoveries:                          
Commercial   816       902       452       4,168       428     2,170       924    
Commercial real estate   373       514       200       904       175     1,087       931    
Home equity   313       328       101       77       111     742       451    
Residential real estate   5       36       204       69       25     245       115    
Premium finance receivables   1,728       3,239       1,782       1,445       1,720     6,749       3,663    
Consumer and other   92       34       32       30       20     158       119    
Total recoveries   3,327       5,053       2,771       6,693       2,479     11,151       6,203    
Net charge-offs   (2 )     (1,922 )     (13,345 )     (10,337 )     (9,284 )   (15,269 )     (29,972 )  
Allowance for credit losses at period end   $ 296,138       $ 304,121       $ 321,308       $ 379,969       $ 388,971     $ 296,138       $ 388,971    
                           
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:      
Commercial   0.02   %   0.08   %   0.37   %   0.03   %   0.16   % 0.16   %   0.15   %
Commercial real estate   0.00       0.04       0.04       0.27       0.06     0.03       0.14    
Home equity   (0.28 )     (0.20 )     (0.10 )     0.55       0.02     (0.19 )     0.26