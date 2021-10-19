checkAd

McAfee Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 22:30  |  15   |   |   

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended September 25, after the United States markets close on Tuesday November 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

McAfee Corp. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: November 9, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: (833) 301-1122 (US and Canada)

(631) 658-1012 (International)

Conference ID: 2283995

Webcast: https://ir.mcafee.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee is a global leader in online protection. www.mcafee.com

Wertpapier


