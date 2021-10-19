checkAd

Murphy USA Welcomes David L. Goebel and Rosemary Turner to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed David L. Goebel and Rosemary Turner as independent directors of the Company.

“We are honored to add Dave and Rose to our Board,” said Madison Murphy, Chairman of Murphy USA Inc. “The deep experience they bring in retail food and beverage and supply chain and logistics will be invaluable additions to our existing complement of directors. We are looking forward to working with both as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance our value creation for shareholders.”

Mr. Goebel is currently Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jack in the Box Inc. and has been a director there since 2008. He is a partner and Faculty Member for The ExCo Group, LLC, a worldwide firm that provides peer to peer mentoring services for CEOs and senior business executives. From 2001 to 2007, he served in various executive positions at Applebee’s International, Inc. including as President and CEO in 2006 and 2007, during which time the Company operated over 2,000 restaurants in the United States and internationally. Since 2017, Mr. Goebel has served on the Board of Directors of Wingstop Inc. which operates and franchises over 1,500 fast casual restaurant locations across the United States and internationally. Finally, prior to its acquisition by Murphy USA in January 2021, Mr. Goebel was on the Board of QuickChek Corporation.

Ms. Turner is currently Chair of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Board of Directors, where she has served as a member since 2016. Ms. Turner held a variety of leadership positions developing her expertise in the transportation and logistics industry at UPS where she had a distinguished 40-year career, including as President of the Nebraska/North and South Dakota, Southern California and Chesapeake regions, before she retired in 2019 as President of the Northern California region. Ms. Turner also currently serves on the board of TFI International (NYSE: TFII) and formerly served on the Board of Coremark Holding Company, Inc. prior to its recent acquisition by Performance Food Group, Inc. She also serves on the Boards of privately-held The Bouq’s Company and not-for-profit SCAN Health Plan and has numerous connections to community and civic work through local organizations in Northern California.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 322 among Fortune 500 companies.

Murphy USA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Murphy USA Welcomes David L. Goebel and Rosemary Turner to Board of Directors Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed David L. Goebel and Rosemary Turner as independent directors of the Company. “We are honored to add Dave and Rose to our Board,” said Madison Murphy, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report Reveals Third-Party Sellers Have Created More ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Murphy USA Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten