Green Plains Partners Declares Quarterly Distribution

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.435 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $1.74 per unit on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on Nov. 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 5, 2021.



This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100% of Green Plains Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. Accordingly, all of the partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to U.S. federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.