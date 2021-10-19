checkAd

Globus Medical Premieres ANTHEM Mini Fragment Fracture System at Orthopaedic Trauma Association Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021   

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced it will feature its new ANTHEM Mini Fragment Fracture System at the annual Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct 20-23, 2021.

The ANTHEM Mini Fragment Fracture System is designed for fracture fixation of small bones and non-load-bearing stabilization of long bones in the upper and lower extremities. Implants are provided in titanium and stainless steel and include eight plate styles, including unique K-plates and mesh plates in a range of sizes. The plates are designed to accommodate diverse patient anatomies and fracture patterns, and feature 30-degree polyaxial locking technology. They are compatible with locking, non-locking, and self-drilling speed screws for quick unicortical fixation. The implants are organized into a single versatile set, engineered to accommodate surgeon preferences and increase procedural efficiency.

“This innovative addition to our growing Globus trauma portfolio aligns with the upward trend among surgeons to supplement treatment of complex long bone fractures with mini fragment plates,” said Dan Scavilla, President of Orthopedics at Globus Medical. “With ANTHEM Mini Fragment, surgeons now have an adaptable small plating system designed to better fit the challenging anatomy encountered in these procedures.”

Surgeons wanting to experience ANTHEM Mini Fragment Fracture System’s benefits firsthand should visit Globus Medical booth #509 at this week’s OTA meeting.

Visit GlobusMedical.com/Trauma to learn more.

Indications

The ANTHEM Fracture System is indicated for fixation of fractures, osteotomies, arthrodesis and reconstruction of bones for the appropriate size of the device to be used in adult patients, including the clavicle, scapula, humerus, radius, ulna, small bones (metacarpals, metatarsals, phalanges), wrist, pelvis, femur, tibia, fibula, ankle, and foot. The clavicle hook plate may be used for dislocations of the acromioclavicular joint. Mini fragment plates are also indicated for fixation of fractures of the acetabulum, patella, and bone fragments, replantation, malunions and nonunion, and for non-load-bearing stabilization and reduction of long bone fragments. Metaphyseal plates are indicated for non-load-bearing stabilization and reduction of long bone fragments, and for fixation of bones including the radius and ulna.

