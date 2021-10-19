checkAd

Xali Gold Announces Non-Brokered Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:29  |  19   |   |   

Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to carry out a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) to raise gross proceeds of approximately Cdn$500,000.   Approximately $250,000 of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to further our permitting and targeting for drilling programs on our gold-silver projects and approximately $250,000 will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement will consist of the sale of approximately 8,333,333 units (the “Units”) at a price of Cdn$0.06 to raise gross proceeds of approximately Cdn$500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole being a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one additional share of the Company’s common stock (a “Warrant Share”) for two years at a conversion price of $0.12, subject to an acceleration provision. If at any time after March 30th, 2022, the Company’s common shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange at or above a price of Cdn$0.20 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice by news release that expiration of the Warrants will be accelerated to 40 days from the date of providing such notice. Both Unit Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a mandatory four month and one day hold period commencing the day of closing of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval. There is no minimum offering size.

If aggregate subscriptions for Units under Private Placement exceed the maximum number of Units to be sold, Xali Gold may, subject to TSXV approval, increase the size of the Private Placement or subscriptions will otherwise be accepted on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The Company may pay finder’s fees in connection with a portion of the Private Placement.

Joanne Freeze, CEO and a director of the Company, and other directors of the Company are expected to subscribe for a portion of the Private Placement, which in total will be for less than 25% of Xali Gold’s market capitalization. The Company is therefore intending to rely upon exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xali Gold Announces Non-Brokered Financing Not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...