Cellectis Presents Initial Preclinical Data on Two Novel Gene Therapies for Patients with RAG1 Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) and Hyper IgE syndrome at ESGCT 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS – EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) (the “Company”), a gene-editing company with clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs using allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells and gene therapy programs for genetic diseases, in collaboration with Professor Toni Cathomen, scientific director at the Center for Chronic Immunodeficiency Medical Center at the University of Freiburg, Germany, will present two oral presentations at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress to be held virtually from October 19-22, 2021.

Professor Cathomen’s team at University of Freiburg will be presenting encouraging pre-clinical data that supports further evaluation of Cellectis’ .HEAL platform, an innovative gene therapy platform that uses a genome editing approach based on TALEN , for two product candidates targeting primary immunodeficiencies: RAG1 for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) and STAT3 for Hyper IgE syndrome.