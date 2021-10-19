checkAd

Cellectis Presents Initial Preclinical Data on Two Novel Gene Therapies for Patients with RAG1 Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) and Hyper IgE syndrome at ESGCT 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS – EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) (the “Company”), a gene-editing company with clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs using allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells and gene therapy programs for genetic diseases, in collaboration with Professor Toni Cathomen, scientific director at the Center for Chronic Immunodeficiency Medical Center at the University of Freiburg, Germany, will present two oral presentations at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress to be held virtually from October 19-22, 2021.

Professor Cathomen’s team at University of Freiburg will be presenting encouraging pre-clinical data that supports further evaluation of Cellectis’ .HEAL platform, an innovative gene therapy platform that uses a genome editing approach based on TALEN , for two product candidates targeting primary immunodeficiencies: RAG1 for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) and STAT3 for Hyper IgE syndrome.  

‘The data accepted for presentation at ESGCT reflects our ongoing commitment to finding new ways to treat and potentially provide a cure to patients that have failed to respond to standard therapies. Utilizing Cellectis’ TALEN technology, which we believe to be the most precise, versatile, and effective gene editing tool currently available, we demonstrate our potential to precisely correct RAG1 and STAT3 deficient genes and restore functionalities of the gene. These new milestones bring us one step closer to our goal of unlocking the full potential of our gene editing platform and bringing new therapies to patients with unmet medical needs.’ said Philippe Duchateau, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer of Cellectis.

Last May, during Cellectis’ Innovation Days, the Company revealed its new .HEAL platform, a novel hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy that aims to address debilitating genetic diseases. .HEAL leverages the power of TALEN gene editing technology to perform genome surgery, resulting in highly efficient and precise gene inactivation, insertion, and correction in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs). Cellectis has announced ongoing programs targeting sickle cell disease, lysosomal storage disorders and primary immunodeficiencies.

