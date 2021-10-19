nCino and Accenture Help Judo Bank Transform its SME Business Banking Platform

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, and Accenture (NYSE:ACN), a global consulting firm with leading capabilities in cloud and digital transformations, today announced they have helped Australian-based SME challenger bank Judo Bank implement a new banking platform by deploying the nCino Bank Operating System .

Judo Bank is now live on nCino’s Bank Operating System platform, providing a single digital engagement experience for its customers and employees. Together, these solutions create an agile, scalable, single end-to-end platform for Judo Bank, an SME-focused business bank.

Lisa Frazier, chief operating officer at Judo Bank, said nCino’s cutting-edge solutions were a perfect fit for the SME business bank whose strategy is to bring back the craft of relationship banking. “Judo Bank's relationship-based model of getting to know our customers, understand their business and build trust with them, regardless of their location, has been particularly critical during the pandemic,” said Frazier. “At Judo Bank, our relationship bankers are passionate about our SME customers and spending quality time with them to deeply understand their business. However, their time is finite. Therefore the systems that support them need to take administration off their plate, support communications and generate fast decisions for customers. We’re really excited about the way nCino’s cutting-edge technology facilitates this approach – enhancing the way we continue to listen, support and provide finance to more of Australia’s SME businesses.”

The execution of the cloud-first transformation was led by Accenture, leveraging its nCino expertise and proven track record of helping financial institutions optimise and digitise their processes. The integration was run remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the efficacy of cloud-based software solutions.

“Regardless of geographic location, the fact remains that financial institutions must embrace changing customer dynamics and make their digital offerings their top priority,” said Laura Valmorbida, a managing director within Accenture’s Financial Services practice in Australia. “Judo Bank’s successful cloud implementation helps it deliver an improved, tailored experience that will provide them a significant advantage in the market.”