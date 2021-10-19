checkAd

nCino and Accenture Help Judo Bank Transform its SME Business Banking Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:30  |  37   |   |   

Judo Bank is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System platform, providing a single digital engagement experience for its customers and employees

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, and Accenture (NYSE:ACN), a global consulting firm with leading capabilities in cloud and digital transformations, today announced they have helped Australian-based SME challenger bank Judo Bank implement a new banking platform by deploying the nCino Bank Operating System.

Judo Bank is now live on nCino’s Bank Operating System platform, providing a single digital engagement experience for its customers and employees. Together, these solutions create an agile, scalable, single end-to-end platform for Judo Bank, an SME-focused business bank.

Lisa Frazier, chief operating officer at Judo Bank, said nCino’s cutting-edge solutions were a perfect fit for the SME business bank whose strategy is to bring back the craft of relationship banking. “Judo Bank's relationship-based model of getting to know our customers, understand their business and build trust with them, regardless of their location, has been particularly critical during the pandemic,” said Frazier. “At Judo Bank, our relationship bankers are passionate about our SME customers and spending quality time with them to deeply understand their business. However, their time is finite. Therefore the systems that support them need to take administration off their plate, support communications and generate fast decisions for customers. We’re really excited about the way nCino’s cutting-edge technology facilitates this approach – enhancing the way we continue to listen, support and provide finance to more of Australia’s SME businesses.”

The execution of the cloud-first transformation was led by Accenture, leveraging its nCino expertise and proven track record of helping financial institutions optimise and digitise their processes. The integration was run remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the efficacy of cloud-based software solutions.

“Regardless of geographic location, the fact remains that financial institutions must embrace changing customer dynamics and make their digital offerings their top priority,” said Laura Valmorbida, a managing director within Accenture’s Financial Services practice in Australia. “Judo Bank’s successful cloud implementation helps it deliver an improved, tailored experience that will provide them a significant advantage in the market.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

nCino and Accenture Help Judo Bank Transform its SME Business Banking Platform Judo Bank is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System platform, providing a single digital engagement experience for its customers and employeesSYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...