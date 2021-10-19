checkAd

Sientra And Mission Plasticos Launch Reshaping Lives Full Circle A Philanthropic Initiative For Women Living In Poverty In America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:35  |  46   |   |   

Reshaping Lives: Full Circle will provide post-mastectomy reconstructive breast surgery to women in need of assistance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgery, and Mission Plasticos, a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgical care to those in medically underserved communities around the globe, today announced the launch of Reshaping Lives: Full Circle, a nationwide program aimed at providing reconstructive breast surgery for post-mastectomy women living in poverty. This is the first phase of Mission Plasticos’ recently announced Reshaping Lives America, the first large-scale, nationwide program providing reconstructive surgical care at no cost to people living in poverty in the U.S., and is being funded through a $1 million donation from Sientra.

“Sientra has a rich history of giving back to the community, starting with our Full Circle grant program and now continuing through our support of Mission Plasticos’, Reshaping Lives: America initiative,” said Ron Menezes, President and CEO of Sientra and Chairman of the Reshaping Lives America Corporate Council. “With this partnership, we are pleased to expand and amplify our Full Circle program, which will now become Reshaping Lives: Full Circle. This new program will provide women in need with access to breast recontruction and allow Sientra to make a significant impact to the reconstruction community in a targeted way.”

Sientra will recruit board-certified volunteer surgeons across the United States to join the program and will provide their state-of-the-art silicone gel breast implants, which have an unrivaled safety profile and are clinically shown to have low complication rates1; and their one-of-a-kind breast tissue expanders, which are used to form a new breast pocket that will eventually hold the long-term breast implant, at no cost for qualified women enrolled in the program. Mission Plasticos will then pair those surgeons with appropriate local patients, at no cost to the patient.

“At Mission Plasticos, we are driven by the belief that all women deserve a full journey of care, regardless of their economic situation, and we are excited to partner with a company that also shares this belief,” said Susan Williamson, Executive Director of Mission Plasticos. “Thanks to Sientra’s generous $1M donation and commitment, together we can focus on closing the gaps in care for women with cancer living in poverty.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sientra And Mission Plasticos Launch Reshaping Lives Full Circle A Philanthropic Initiative For Women Living In Poverty In America Reshaping Lives: Full Circle will provide post-mastectomy reconstructive breast surgery to women in need of assistance SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...