Reshaping Lives: Full Circle will provide post-mastectomy reconstructive breast surgery to women in need of assistance



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgery, and Mission Plasticos, a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgical care to those in medically underserved communities around the globe, today announced the launch of Reshaping Lives: Full Circle, a nationwide program aimed at providing reconstructive breast surgery for post-mastectomy women living in poverty. This is the first phase of Mission Plasticos’ recently announced Reshaping Lives America, the first large-scale, nationwide program providing reconstructive surgical care at no cost to people living in poverty in the U.S., and is being funded through a $1 million donation from Sientra.

“Sientra has a rich history of giving back to the community, starting with our Full Circle grant program and now continuing through our support of Mission Plasticos’, Reshaping Lives: America initiative,” said Ron Menezes, President and CEO of Sientra and Chairman of the Reshaping Lives America Corporate Council. “With this partnership, we are pleased to expand and amplify our Full Circle program, which will now become Reshaping Lives: Full Circle. This new program will provide women in need with access to breast recontruction and allow Sientra to make a significant impact to the reconstruction community in a targeted way.”

Sientra will recruit board-certified volunteer surgeons across the United States to join the program and will provide their state-of-the-art silicone gel breast implants, which have an unrivaled safety profile and are clinically shown to have low complication rates1; and their one-of-a-kind breast tissue expanders, which are used to form a new breast pocket that will eventually hold the long-term breast implant, at no cost for qualified women enrolled in the program. Mission Plasticos will then pair those surgeons with appropriate local patients, at no cost to the patient.

“At Mission Plasticos, we are driven by the belief that all women deserve a full journey of care, regardless of their economic situation, and we are excited to partner with a company that also shares this belief,” said Susan Williamson, Executive Director of Mission Plasticos. “Thanks to Sientra’s generous $1M donation and commitment, together we can focus on closing the gaps in care for women with cancer living in poverty.”