checkAd

Freddie Mac Sells $1.2 Billion in NPLs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 22:41  |  30   |   |   

Awards 4 SPO Pools to 3 Winners

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it sold via auction 7,186 non-performing residential first lien loans (NPLs) from its mortgage-related investments portfolio. The loans, with a balance of approximately $1.2 billion, are currently serviced by Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., and NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. The transaction is expected to settle in December 2021. The sale is part of Freddie Mac’s Standard Pool Offerings (SPO). Freddie Mac, through its advisors, began marketing the transaction on September 16, 2021 to potential bidders, including non-profits and Minority, Women, Disabled, LGBT, Veteran or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (MWDOBs), neighborhood advocacy organizations and private investors active in the NPL market. Bids for the upcoming Extended Timeline Pool Offering (EXPO), which is a smaller sized pool of loans, are due from qualified bidders by November 16, 2021.

For the SPO offerings, the loans were offered as four separate pools of mortgage loans. The four pools consist of mortgage loans secured by geographically diverse properties. Investors had the flexibility to bid on each pool individually and/or any combination of pools.

Given the delinquency status of the loans, the borrowers have likely been evaluated previously for loss mitigation, including modification or other alternatives to foreclosure, or are in foreclosure. Mortgages that were previously modified and subsequently became delinquent comprise approximately 64 percent of the aggregate pool balance. Additionally, purchasers are required to honor the terms of existing loss mitigation agreements and solicit distressed borrowers for additional assistance except in limited cases and ensure all pending loss mitigation actions are completed.

The SPO pools and winning bidders are summarized below:

Description Pool #1 Pool #2 Pool #3 Pool #4
Unpaid Principal Balance $320.1 million $503.6 million $161.8 million $197.2 million
Loan Count 1989 2808 862 1527
BPO-weighted* CLTV (in %) 66 42 68 64
Average Months Delinquent 23 24 34 36
Average Loan Balance (in $000s) 160.9 179.3 187.7 129.2
Geographical Distribution National National National National
Winning Bidder VRMTG ACQ, LLC Truman 2021 SC9, LLC VRMTG ACQ, LLC MCLP Asset Company, Inc.
Cover Bid Price (% of UPB)
(second-highest bid price) 		100 area Low-Mid 110s Mid 100s Low-Mid 90s

*Broker Price Opinions (BPOs)

Advisors to Freddie Mac on the transaction are Citigroup Global Markets Inc and First Financial Network, Inc., a woman-owned business.

Freddie Mac’s seasoned loan offerings are focused on reducing less-liquid assets in the company’s mortgage-related investments portfolio in an economically sensible way. This includes sales of NPLs, securitizations of re-performing loans (RPLs) and structured RPL transactions.

To date, Freddie Mac has sold over $8 billion of NPLs and securitized approximately $75 billion of RPLs consisting of $30 billion via fully guaranteed PCs, $33 billion via Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer (SCRT) senior/sub securitizations, and over $11 billion via Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) offerings. Requirements guiding the servicing of these transactions are focused on improving borrower outcomes and stabilizing communities. Additional information about Freddie Mac’s seasoned loan offerings is available at http://www.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings/

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Sells $1.2 Billion in NPLs Awards 4 SPO Pools to 3 WinnersMCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it sold via auction 7,186 non-performing residential first lien loans (NPLs) from its mortgage-related investments portfolio. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Lodestone Security expands operations into Europe and opens office in London
SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...