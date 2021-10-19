Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant”) (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on November 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021. This quarter’s dividend of $0.12 per share represents a 20% increase compared with the same quarter in 2020 and highlights Reliant’s growth since that time.

