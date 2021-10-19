 Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 10, 2021. Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depositary share), payable on January 1, 2022, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on December 15, 2021.

Northern Trust also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new common stock repurchase authorization of up to 25 million shares. The new repurchase authorization replaces the authorization approved in July 2018. The timing and amount of shares repurchased under the new repurchase authorization will depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, Northern Trust's business plans, financial performance, other investment opportunities and general market conditions, including share price.