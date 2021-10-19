checkAd

Mercialys Once Again Ranked First in Its Category by Gaïa Rating in the ESG Agency’s Annual Benchmark

Regulatory News:

Part of the SRI Gaïa Index since 2013, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) retained its first place this year in the ESG ranking of companies with Euro 150 to 500 million of revenues. This success once again confirms its leadership for corporate social responsibility and its exemplary sustainable development practices.

For its 2021 assessment campaign, the sustainability rating agency Gaïa Rating reviewed the ESG performance of 230 SMEs and mid-market companies listed on the Paris stock exchange, based on demanding and quantitative criteria. On this occasion, it updated the list of the top 70 French stocks for sustainable development, which it groups together within the Gaïa SRI index.

Part of this index since 2013, Mercialys was once again ranked first in its category this year out of 67 companies (companies with revenues of Euro 150 to 500 million), confirming its ability, year after year, to maintain the highest standards and define industry best practices.

This ranking reflects the Company’s major efforts since launching its first CSR strategy in 2015 and is aligned with its ambition in terms of ESG performance. This latest recognition follows the many industry and market awards already achieved by Mercialys in 2021, which the new phase of its CSR strategy looking ahead to 2030, 4 Fair Impacts, unveiled in May 2021, aims to continue building on.

* * *

About Mercialys
 Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

Wertpapier


