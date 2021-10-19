SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $9.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Net organic loan growth of over $52 million, an 8.6% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $0.63 per diluted share, a 43.2% increase from the prior-year-quarter

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $19.03, a 7.3% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Completed the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares (“SCB”)

Hired seasoned commercial banking team members in Dothan, Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama and Tallahassee, Florida



Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “Our company is continuing to perform at a very high level, and we are extremely pleased with our results and accomplishments this quarter. In addition to our solid financial performance, we closed our SCB transaction and added several outstanding, seasoned bankers to our staff. The momentum around our team is strong and I am very excited with the direction of our company.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The execution of our Strategic Plan is really coming together. All of our operating metrics are on target, and we are excited about our future.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $30.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Average earning assets totaled $3.61 billion, an increase of $314.9 million. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in average cash and cash equivalents of $271.6 million and average loans and leases of $24.2 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $212.2 million, related to continued core deposit growth and the acquisition of SCB.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.35% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 2 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets and offset by a 5 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the prior quarter. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by an increase of $1.7 million of loan discount accretion and Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion during the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the second quarter of 2021, offset by lower yielding excess liquidity.

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.44% for the third quarter of 2021 when compared to 0.49% for the second quarter of 2021. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.34% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.39% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, which decreased 16 basis points during the period. The cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.25% compared to 0.29% in the second quarter of 2021.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2021 2021 (Decrease) Yield on loans and leases 4.95 % 4.52 % 0.43 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.67 % 3.65 % 0.02 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.34 % 0.39 % (0.05 ) % Cost of total deposits 0.25 % 0.29 % (0.04 ) % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 % 0.49 % (0.05 ) % Net interest margin, FTE 3.35 % 3.29 % 0.06 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $19.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.73% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.74% as of June 30, 2021. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.76% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.86% as of June 30, 2021. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.0 million, or 2.48% of acquired loans and leases as of September 30, 2021.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward 2021 2021 Change Beginning balance $ 18,310 $ 18,370 $ (60 ) Charge-offs (239 ) (153 ) (86 ) Recoveries 75 98 (23 ) Net charge-offs (164 ) (55 ) (109 ) Provision 1,149 (5 ) (1,154 ) Ending balance $ 19,295 $ 18,310 $ 985 Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross 0.73 % 0.74 % (0.01 ) %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.13% as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 2 basis points from the 0.15% reported in the second quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.14% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 0.18% as of June 30, 2021.



The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Credit Quality 2021 2021 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 3,567 $ 3,694 $ (127 ) Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing - 64 (64 ) Total nonperforming loans and leases 3,567 3,758 (191 ) Other real estate owned 2,415 2,499 (84 ) Other repossessed assets 77 199 (122 ) Total nonperforming assets $ 6,059 $ 6,456 $ (397 ) Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.13 % 0.15 % (0.02 ) % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.18 % (0.04 ) %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $1.2 million to $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Increase in service charges on deposit accounts, related to the SCB acquisition, deposit growth and transaction volume;

Increase in insurance commissions due to improved activity;

Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to increased volume, deposit growth and the SCB acquisition; and

Increase in other, includes $469 thousand in SWAP fee income from newly created capital markets program and $159 thousand in income from the Company’s bank owned life insurance program.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Noninterest Income 2021 2021 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,220 $ 1,048 $ 172 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net 45 - 45 Mortgage banking income 994 1,105 (111 ) Investment services 448 567 (119 ) Insurance commissions 745 557 188 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,078 922 156 Other 1,779 944 835 Total noninterest income $ 6,309 $ 5,143 $ 1,166

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million to $23.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to the hiring of additional talent from both the SCB acquisition and the Auburn, Dothan, Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama and Tallahassee, Florida teams;

Increase in occupancy and equipment expense from the SCB acquisition and expansion in Alabama;

Increase in FDIC insurance from continued asset growth; and

Increase in data processing and technology, primarily from continued infrastructure build.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Sep Jun Increase Noninterest Expense 2021 2021 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,594 $ 12,203 $ 1,391 Occupancy and equipment 2,536 2,294 242 FDIC insurance 525 371 154 Other real estate and loan related expenses 407 506 (99 ) Advertising and marketing 235 230 5 Data processing and technology 1,753 1,509 244 Professional services 810 849 (39 ) Amortization of intangibles 711 441 270 Merger related and restructuring expenses 464 372 92 Other 2,274 2,022 252 Total noninterest expense $ 23,309 $ 20,797 $ 2,512

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $163 thousand, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The effective tax rate was 22.0% for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $4.38 billion compared with $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.08 billion is primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $609.4 million, securities available-for-sale of $123.7 million, loans and leases of $270.4 million, bank owned life insurance of $47.9 million and goodwill and intangibles of $14.5 related to the SCB acquisition.

Total liabilities increased to $3.96 billion at September 30, 2021 from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.01 billion million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $561.4 million and deposits of $432.7 million from the SCB acquisition.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2021 totaled $424.7 million, an increase of $67.6 million, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of $42.3 million of common stock for the acquisition of SCB and net income of $28.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which was offset by repurchase of the Company's common stock of $1.2 million and $2.7 million of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $19.03 at September 30, 2021, compared to $17.92 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 7.47% at September 30, 2021, compared with 8.41% at December 31, 2020.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Sep Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2021 2020 (Decrease) Total assets $ 4,384,031 $ 3,304,949 $ 1,079,082 Total liabilities 3,959,311 2,947,781 1,011,530 Total equity 424,720 357,168 67,552 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 339,343 215,634 123,709 Loans and leases 2,652,663 2,382,243 270,420 Deposits 3,799,272 2,805,215 994,057 Borrowings 88,748 81,199 7,549

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and enter the confirmation number, 289025. A replay of the conference call will be available through December 22, 2021, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the confirmation number, 781192. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source SmartFinancial, Inc. Investor Contacts Billy Carroll President & CEO (865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com Ron Gorczynski Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com Media Contact Kelley Fowler Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing (865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of the ADECA loan program. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Ending Balances Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,091,160 $ 673,515 $ 556,701 $ 481,719 $ 541,815 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 339,343 250,817 250,937 215,634 214,634 Other investments 14,972 14,584 14,728 14,794 14,829 Loans held for sale 3,418 4,334 7,870 11,721 11,292 Loans and leases 2,652,663 2,468,318 2,487,129 2,382,243 2,404,057 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (19,295 ) (18,310 ) (18,370 ) (18,346 ) (18,817 ) Loans and leases, net 2,633,368 2,450,008 2,468,759 2,363,897 2,385,240 Premises and equipment, net 85,346 72,314 72,697 72,682 73,934 Other real estate owned 2,415 2,499 3,946 4,619 3,932 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 104,930 90,966 86,350 86,471 86,710 Bank owned life insurance 79,145 72,013 71,586 31,215 31,034 Other assets 29,934 23,306 23,629 22,197 24,168 Total assets $ 4,384,031 $ 3,654,356 $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 977,180 $ 807,560 $ 777,968 $ 685,957 $ 669,733 Interest-bearing demand 847,007 702,470 683,887 649,129 534,128 Money market and savings 1,389,393 1,140,029 1,073,941 919,631 871,098 Time deposits 585,692 489,413 512,417 550,498 577,064 Total deposits 3,799,272 3,139,472 3,048,213 2,805,215 2,652,023 Borrowings 88,748 78,834 82,642 81,199 319,391 Subordinated debt 41,909 39,388 39,367 39,346 39,325 Other liabilities 29,382 23,269 22,923 22,021 27,060 Total liabilities 3,959,311 3,280,963 3,193,145 2,947,781 3,037,799 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 16,801 15,110 15,105 15,107 15,233 Additional paid-in capital 292,760 252,039 251,836 252,693 254,626 Retained earnings 112,600 103,906 96,034 87,185 78,918 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,559 2,338 1,083 2,183 1,012 Total shareholders' equity 424,720 373,393 364,058 357,168 349,789 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 4,384,031 $ 3,654,356 $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 31,674 $ 28,323 $ 28,018 $ 28,594 $ 28,621 $ 88,015 $ 83,718 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 832 916 724 609 546 2,472 1,813 Tax-exempt 331 304 259 306 364 894 1,064 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 474 309 291 303 327 1,074 1,206 Total interest income 33,311 29,852 29,292 29,812 29,858 92,455 87,801 Interest expense: Deposits 2,153 2,248 2,331 2,580 2,897 6,733 11,016 Borrowings 121 123 117 142 334 360 674 Subordinated debt 655 584 584 584 584 1,823 1,751 Total interest expense 2,929 2,955 3,032 3,306 3,815 8,916 13,441 Net interest income 30,382 26,897 26,260 26,506 26,043 83,539 74,360 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,149 (5 ) 67 — 2,634 1,211 8,683 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 29,233 26,902 26,193 26,506 23,409 82,328 65,677 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,220 1,048 1,009 1,032 892 3,278 2,370 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net 45 — — — (9 ) 45 6 Mortgage banking 994 1,105 1,139 1,331 1,029 3,238 2,544 Investment services 448 567 531 407 359 1,546 1,159 Insurance commissions 745 557 1,466 548 560 2,768 1,302 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,078 922 839 760 868 2,839 1,652 Other 1,779 944 707 898 422 3,429 1,417 Total noninterest income 6,309 5,143 5,691 4,976 4,121 17,143 10,450 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,594 12,203 10,869 11,516 11,032 36,666 31,395 Occupancy and equipment 2,536 2,294 2,341 2,256 2,186 7,170 6,093 FDIC insurance 525 371 371 297 534 1,266 894 Other real estate and loan related expense 407 506 602 516 643 1,514 1,535 Advertising and marketing 235 230 190 181 253 654 653 Data processing and technology 1,753 1,509 1,379 1,182 1,131 4,642 3,293 Professional services 810 849 641 786 594 2,300 2,172 Amortization of intangibles 711 441 444 571 402 1,597 1,169 Merger related and restructuring expenses 464 372 103 702 290 939 3,863 Other 2,274 2,022 2,524 1,946 2,102 6,822 5,699 Total noninterest expense 23,309 20,797 19,464 19,953 19,167 63,570 56,766 Income before income taxes 12,233 11,248 12,420 11,529 8,363 35,901 19,361 Income tax expense 2,633 2,470 2,664 2,499 1,968 7,767 4,059 Net income $ 9,600 $ 8,778 $ 9,756 $ 9,030 $ 6,395 $ 28,134 $ 15,302 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.42 $ 1.85 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 1.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,557,528 15,003,657 15,011,573 15,109,298 15,160,579 15,192,919 14,903,757 Diluted 15,691,126 15,126,184 15,111,947 15,182,796 15,210,611 15,312,755 14,965,455

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans and leases, including fees2 $ 2,532,604 $ 31,623 4.95 % $ 2,508,388 $ 28,256 4.52 % $ 2,410,173 $ 28,508 4.71 % Loans held for sale 3,987 51 5.09 % 5,315 67 5.03 % 8,048 113 5.57 % Taxable securities 187,032 832 1.77 % 164,935 916 2.23 % 132,642 546 1.64 % Tax-exempt securities 87,621 477 2.16 % 89,296 453 2.04 % 88,129 515 2.32 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 802,712 474 0.23 % 531,125 309 0.23 % 438,785 327 0.30 % Total interest-earning assets 3,613,956 33,457 3.67 % 3,299,059 30,001 3.65 % 3,077,777 30,009 3.88 % Noninterest-earning assets 323,067 286,211 262,764 Total assets $ 3,937,023 $ 3,585,270 $ 3,340,541 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 763,613 414 0.21 % $ 688,756 304 0.18 % $ 509,999 199 0.16 % Money market and savings deposits 1,233,533 854 0.27 % 1,117,290 905 0.32 % 833,022 704 0.34 % Time deposits 524,327 885 0.67 % 502,755 1,039 0.83 % 615,714 1,994 1.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,521,473 2,153 0.34 % 2,308,801 2,248 0.39 % 1,958,735 2,897 0.59 % Borrowings3 80,188 121 0.60 % 81,525 123 0.61 % 319,265 334 0.42 % Subordinated debt 40,211 654 6.47 % 39,375 584 5.95 % 39,311 584 5.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,641,872 2,928 0.44 % 2,429,701 2,955 0.49 % 2,317,311 3,815 0.65 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 877,831 768,399 649,489 Other liabilities 24,522 17,845 25,834 Total liabilities 3,544,225 3,215,945 2,992,634 Shareholders' equity 392,798 369,325 347,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,937,023 $ 3,585,270 $ 3,340,541 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 30,529 $ 27,046 $ 26,194 Interest rate spread 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.22 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.39 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 136.80 % 135.78 % 132.82 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.98 % 10.30 % 10.41 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $128,408, $266,114 and $295,045 in PPP loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

3 Includes average balance of $237,780 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans and leases, including fees2 $ 2,489,843 $ 87,823 4.72 % $ 2,252,075 $ 83,487 4.95 % Loans held for sale 5,724 192 4.49 % 6,409 231 4.81 % Taxable securities 163,005 2,472 2.03 % 123,895 1,813 1.95 % Tax-exempt securities 89,244 1,339 2.01 % 81,604 1,486 2.43 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 584,970 1,074 0.25 % 296,449 1,206 0.54 % Total interest-earning assets 3,332,786 92,900 3.73 % 2,760,432 88,223 4.27 % Noninterest-earning assets 295,074 248,293 Total assets $ 3,627,860 $ 3,008,725 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 698,148 974 0.19 % $ 451,074 782 0.23 % Money market and savings deposits 1,112,342 2,580 0.31 % 749,316 2,707 0.48 % Time deposits 517,566 3,179 0.82 % 667,303 7,527 1.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,328,056 6,733 0.39 % 1,867,693 11,016 0.79 % Borrowings3 81,177 360 0.59 % 203,202 674 0.44 % Subordinated debt 39,650 1,823 6.15 % 39,290 1,751 5.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,448,883 8,916 0.49 % 2,110,185 13,441 0.85 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 782,960 537,860 Other liabilities 21,553 23,826 Total liabilities 3,253,396 2,671,871 Shareholders' equity 374,464 336,854 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,627,860 $ 3,008,725 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 83,984 $ 74,782 Interest rate spread 3.24 % 3.42 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.37 % 3.62 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 136.09 % 130.81 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 10.32 % 11.20 %

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $235,027 and $169,617 in PPP loans for the six months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively.

3 Includes average balance of $115,734 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets: Loans, including fees2 $ 2,289,612 $ 111,992 4.89 % $ 1,836,963 $ 100,831 5.49 % Loans held for sale 7,360 320 4.34 % 3,858 171 4.43 % Taxable securities 122,900 2,423 1.97 % 129,705 3,289 2.54 % Tax-exempt securities 83,765 1,941 2.32 % 56,458 1,972 3.49 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 308,843 1,509 0.49 % 110,380 2,646 2.40 % Total interest-earning assets 2,812,480 118,185 4.20 % 2,137,364 108,909 5.10 % Noninterest-earning assets 250,955 201,976 Total assets $ 3,063,435 $ 2,339,340 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 481,050 1,013 0.21 % $ 333,100 1,883 0.57 % Money market and savings deposits 788,006 3,482 0.44 % 651,855 7,827 1.20 % Time deposits 641,647 9,102 1.42 % 635,451 12,205 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,910,703 13,597 0.71 % 1,620,406 21,915 1.35 % Borrowings3 177,204 816 0.46 % 21,526 319 1.48 % Subordinated debt 39,301 2,334 5.94 % 39,216 2,341 5.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,127,208 16,747 0.79 % 1,681,148 24,575 1.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 571,282 343,611 Other liabilities 23,775 15,852 Total liabilities 2,722,265 2,040,611 Shareholders' equity 341,170 298,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,063,435 $ 2,339,340 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 101,438 $ 84,334 Interest rate spread 3.41 % 3.64 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.61 % 3.95 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.21 % 127.14 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 11.14 % 12.77 %





1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $201,470 in PPP loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

3 Includes average balance of $91,190 in PPPLF funding for twelve months ended December 31, 2020.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Composition of Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate: owner occupied $ 560,671 $ 492,750 $ 477,293 $ 463,771 $ 467,569 non-owner occupied 752,576 669,741 593,348 549,205 563,082 Commercial real estate, total 1,313,247 1,162,491 1,070,641 1,012,976 1,030,651 Commercial & industrial 469,739 496,114 686,010 634,446 644,498 Construction & land development 326,374 300,704 285,973 278,075 275,172 Consumer real estate 478,161 444,640 432,486 443,930 440,310 Leases 53,396 53,038 — — — Consumer and other 11,746 11,331 12,019 12,816 13,426 Total loans and leases $ 2,652,663 $ 2,468,318 $ 2,487,129 $ 2,382,243 $ 2,404,057 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans and leases $ 3,567 $ 3,758 $ 6,234 $ 5,782 $ 2,248 Other real estate owned 2,415 2,499 3,946 4,619 3,932 Other repossessed assets 77 199 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,059 $ 6,456 $ 10,180 $ 10,401 $ 6,180 Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $ 212 $ 219 $ 250 $ 257 $ 8 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.78 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.18 % Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $ 13,001 $ 12,982 $ 12,951 $ 14,467 $ 15,141 Accretion income on acquired loans and leases 1,760 761 1,636 768 960 PPP net fees deferred balance 3,783 6,651 7,351 4,190 6,348 PPP net fees recognized 2,873 2,132 2,398 2,157 1,812 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 9.69 % 10.22 % 10.23 % 10.81 % 10.33 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 7.47 % 7.93 % 8.00 % 8.41 % 7.97 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 8.36 % 8.10 % 8.55 % 8.69 % 8.78 % Common equity Tier 1 10.85 % 10.63 % 11.29 % 11.61 % 11.33 % Tier 1 capital 10.85 % 10.63 % 11.29 % 11.61 % 11.33 % Total capital 12.92 % 12.80 % 13.62 % 14.07 % 13.81 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 9.20 % 8.75 % 9.33 % 9.58 % 9.74 % Common equity Tier 1 11.95

% 11.50 % 12.31 % 12.79 % 12.57 % Tier 1 capital 11.95

% 11.50 % 12.31 % 12.79 % 12.57 % Total capital 12.60 % 12.19 % 13.05 % 13.57 % 13.37 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

As of and for The As of and for The Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.18 % 1.11 % 0.76 % 1.04 % 0.68 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.70 % 9.53 % 10.96 % 10.15 % 7.31 % 10.05 % 6.07 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 12.84 % 12.54 % 14.41 % 13.43 % 9.72 % 13.24 % 8.10 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.49 % 0.63 % 0.46 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.35 % 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.46 % 2.28 % 2.34 % 2.52 % Efficiency ratio 63.53 % 64.91 % 60.92 % 63.38 % 63.54 % 63.14 % 66.93 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 1.06 % 0.81 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.39 % 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.42 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity1 10.01 % 9.83 % 11.05 % 10.34 % 7.57 % 10.28 % 7.20 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 13.26 % 12.93 % 14.53 % 13.69 % 10.06 % 13.56 % 9.60 % Operating efficiency ratio1 62.09 % 63.46 % 60.32 % 60.86 % 62.25 % 61.96 % 62.07 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.63 % 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.56 % 0.49 % 0.63 % 0.46 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.30 % 2.29 % 2.34 % 2.37 % 2.25 % 2.31 % 2.35 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans and leases 4.95 % 4.52 % 4.67 % 4.72 % 4.71 % 4.72 % 4.95 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 3.67 % 3.65 % 3.88 % 4.01 % 3.88 % 3.73 % 4.27 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.39 % 0.79 % Cost of total deposits 0.25 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.29 % 0.61 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.65 % 0.49 % 0.85 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.48 % 3.57 % 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.62 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 0.42 $ 1.85 $ 1.03 Net income, diluted 0.61 0.58 0.65 0.59 0.42 1.84 1.02 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.64 0.60 0.65 0.61 0.44 1.90 1.22 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.63 0.60 0.65 0.61 0.44 1.88 1.21 Book value 25.28 24.71 24.10 23.64 22.96 25.28 22.96 Tangible book value¹ 19.03 18.69 18.39 17.92 17.27 19.03 17.27 Common shares outstanding 16,801,447 15,109,736 15,104,536 15,107,214 15,233,227 16,801,447 15,233,227

¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 9,600 $ 8,778 $ 9,756 $ 9,030 $ 6,395 $ 28,134 $ 15,302 Noninterest income: Securities gains (losses), net (45 ) — — — 9 (45 ) (6 ) ADECA termination proceeds — — — (465 ) — — — Noninterest expenses: Merger related and restructuring expenses 464 372 103 702 290 939 3,863 Income taxes: Income tax effect of adjustments (108 ) (96 ) (27 ) (62 ) (77 ) (231 ) (1,009 ) Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 9,911 $ 9,054 $ 9,832 $ 9,205 $ 6,617 $ 28,797 $ 18,150 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 1.90 $ 1.22 Diluted 0.63 0.60 0.65 0.61 0.44 1.88 1.21 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 6,309 $ 5,143 $ 5,691 $ 4,976 $ 4,121 $ 17,143 $ 10,450 Securities gains (losses), net (45 ) — — — 9 (45 ) (6 ) ADECA termination proceeds — — — (465 ) — — — Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 6,264 $ 5,143 $ 5,691 $ 4,511 $ 4,130 $ 17,098 $ 10,444 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.63 % 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.56 % 0.49 % 0.63 % 0.46 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 23,309 $ 20,797 $ 19,464 $ 19,953 $ 19,167 $ 63,570 $ 56,766 Merger related and restructuring expenses (464 ) (372 ) (103 ) (702 ) (290 ) (939 ) (3,863 ) Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 22,845 $ 20,425 $ 19,361 $ 19,251 $ 18,877 $ 62,631 $ 52,903 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.30 % 2.29 % 2.34 % 2.37 % 2.25 % 2.31 % 2.35 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 30,382 $ 26,897 $ 26,260 $ 26,506 $ 26,043 $ 83,539 $ 74,360 Operating noninterest income 6,264 5,143 5,691 4,511 4,130 17,098 10,444 Operating noninterest expense (22,845 ) (20,425 ) (19,361 ) (19,251 ) (18,877 ) (62,631 ) (52,903 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 13,801 $ 11,615 $ 12,590 $ 11,766 $ 11,296 $ 38,006 $ 31,901 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.79 % 1.06 % 0.81 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 1.39 % 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.42 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 12.84 % 12.54 % 14.41 % 13.43 % 9.72 % 13.24 % 8.10 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6 10.01 % 9.83 % 11.05 % 10.34 % 7.57 % 10.28 % 7.20 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 13.26 % 12.93 % 14.53 % 13.69 % 10.06 % 13.56 % 9.60 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63.53 % 64.91 % 60.92 % 63.38 % 63.54 % 63.14 % 66.93 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.25 ) % (0.30 ) % (0.28 ) % (0.30 ) % (0.32 ) % (0.28 ) % (0.33 ) % Adjustment for securities gains (losses) (0.08 ) % — % — % — % 0.02 % (0.03 ) % (0.01 ) % Adjustment for merger related income and costs (1.11 ) % (1.15 ) % (0.32 ) % (2.22 ) % (0.99 ) % (0.87 ) % (4.52 ) % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 62.09 % 63.46 % 60.32 % 60.86 % 62.25 % 61.96 % 62.07 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 424,720 $ 373,393 $ 364,058 $ 357,168 $ 349,789 $ 424,720 $ 349,789 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 104,930 90,966 86,350 86,471 86,710 104,930 86,710 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 319,790 $ 282,427 $ 277,708 $ 270,697 $ 263,079 $ 319,790 $ 263,079 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 392,798 $ 369,325 $ 360,919 $ 354,026 $ 347,907 $ 374,464 $ 336,854 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 96,250 88,551 86,424 86,561 86,206 90,445 84,361 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 296,548 $ 280,774 $ 274,495 $ 267,465 $ 261,701 $ 284,019 $ 252,493 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 25.28 $ 24.71 $ 24.10 $ 23.64 $ 22.96 $ 25.28 $ 22.96 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (6.25 ) (6.02 ) (5.71 ) (5.72 ) (5.69 ) (6.25 ) (5.69 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 19.03 $ 18.69 $ 18.39 $ 17.92 $ 17.27 $ 19.03 $ 17.27 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets $ 4,384,031 $ 3,654,356 $ 3,557,203 $ 3,304,949 $ 3,387,588 $ 4,384,031 $ 3,387,588 Less goodwill and other intangibles 104,930 90,966 86,350 86,471 86,710 104,930 86,710 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 4,279,101 $ 3,563,390 $ 3,470,853 $ 3,218,478 $ 3,300,878 $ 4,279,101 $ 3,300,878 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.47 % 7.93 % 8.00 % 8.41 % 7.97 % 7.47 % 7.97 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.