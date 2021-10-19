checkAd

SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $9.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2021

  • Net organic loan growth of over $52 million, an 8.6% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $0.63 per diluted share, a 43.2% increase from the prior-year-quarter
  • Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $19.03, a 7.3% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Completed the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares (“SCB”)
  • Hired seasoned commercial banking team members in Dothan, Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama and Tallahassee, Florida

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “Our company is continuing to perform at a very high level, and we are extremely pleased with our results and accomplishments this quarter.  In addition to our solid financial performance, we closed our SCB transaction and added several outstanding, seasoned bankers to our staff.  The momentum around our team is strong and I am very excited with the direction of our company.”

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The execution of our Strategic Plan is really coming together. All of our operating metrics are on target, and we are excited about our future.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $30.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Average earning assets totaled $3.61 billion, an increase of $314.9 million. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in average cash and cash equivalents of $271.6 million and average loans and leases of $24.2 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $212.2 million, related to continued core deposit growth and the acquisition of SCB.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.35% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 2 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets and offset by a 5 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the prior quarter.  The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by an increase of $1.7 million of loan discount accretion and Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion during the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the second quarter of 2021, offset by lower yielding excess liquidity.  

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.44% for the third quarter of 2021 when compared to 0.49% for the second quarter of 2021. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.34% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.39% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, which decreased 16 basis points during the period. The cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.25% compared to 0.29% in the second quarter of 2021.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

               
    Three Months Ended      
    Sep   Jun   Increase  
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2021   2021   (Decrease)  
Yield on loans and leases   4.95 % 4.52 % 0.43   %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.67 % 3.65 % 0.02   %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.34 % 0.39 % (0.05 ) %
Cost of total deposits   0.25 % 0.29 % (0.04 ) %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.44 % 0.49 % (0.05 ) %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.35 % 3.29 % 0.06   %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $19.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.73% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.74% as of June 30, 2021.   For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.76% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.86% as of June 30, 2021. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.0 million, or 2.48% of acquired loans and leases as of September 30, 2021.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                       
      Three Months Ended        
        Sep     Jun        
  Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward     2021       2021       Change  
  Beginning balance   $ 18,310     $ 18,370     $ (60 )  
  Charge-offs     (239 )     (153 )     (86 )  
  Recoveries     75       98       (23 )  
  Net charge-offs     (164 )     (55 )     (109 )  
  Provision     1,149       (5 )     (1,154 )  
  Ending balance   $ 19,295     $ 18,310     $ 985    
                       
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross     0.73   %   0.74   %   (0.01 ) %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.13% as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 2 basis points from the 0.15% reported in the second quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.14% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 0.18% as of June 30, 2021. 

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                       
      Three Months Ended        
        Sep     Jun     Increase  
  Credit Quality     2021     2021     (Decrease)  
  Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 3,567   $ 3,694   $ (127 )  
  Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing     -     64     (64 )  
  Total nonperforming loans and leases     3,567     3,758     (191 )  
  Other real estate owned     2,415     2,499     (84 )  
  Other repossessed assets     77     199     (122 )  
  Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,059   $ 6,456   $ (397 )  
                       
  Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.13 %   0.15 %   (0.02 ) %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.14 %   0.18 %   (0.04 ) %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $1.2 million to $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in service charges on deposit accounts, related to the SCB acquisition, deposit growth and transaction volume;
  • Increase in insurance commissions due to improved activity;
  • Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to increased volume, deposit growth and the SCB acquisition; and
  • Increase in other, includes $469 thousand in SWAP fee income from newly created capital markets program and $159 thousand in income from the Company’s bank owned life insurance program.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

    Three Months Ended      
      Sep     Jun     Increase
Noninterest Income     2021     2021     (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,220   $ 1,048   $ 172  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net     45     -     45  
Mortgage banking income     994     1,105     (111 )
Investment services     448     567     (119 )
Insurance commissions     745     557     188  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,078     922     156  
Other     1,779     944     835  
Total noninterest income   $ 6,309   $ 5,143   $ 1,166  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million to $23.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to the hiring of additional talent from both the SCB acquisition and the Auburn, Dothan, Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama and Tallahassee, Florida teams;
  • Increase in occupancy and equipment expense from the SCB acquisition and expansion in Alabama;
  • Increase in FDIC insurance from continued asset growth; and
  • Increase in data processing and technology, primarily from continued infrastructure build.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
      Sep     Jun     Increase
Noninterest Expense     2021     2021     (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 13,594   $ 12,203   $ 1,391  
Occupancy and equipment     2,536     2,294     242  
FDIC insurance     525     371     154  
Other real estate and loan related expenses     407     506     (99 )
Advertising and marketing     235     230     5  
Data processing and technology     1,753     1,509     244  
Professional services     810     849     (39 )
Amortization of intangibles     711     441     270  
Merger related and restructuring expenses     464     372     92  
Other     2,274     2,022     252  
Total noninterest expense   $ 23,309   $ 20,797   $ 2,512  

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $163 thousand, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The effective tax rate was 22.0% for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $4.38 billion compared with $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.08 billion is primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $609.4 million, securities available-for-sale of $123.7 million, loans and leases of $270.4 million, bank owned life insurance of $47.9 million and goodwill and intangibles of $14.5 related to the SCB acquisition.

Total liabilities increased to $3.96 billion at September 30, 2021 from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.01 billion million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $561.4 million and deposits of $432.7 million from the SCB acquisition.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2021 totaled $424.7 million, an increase of $67.6 million, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of $42.3 million of common stock for the acquisition of SCB and net income of $28.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which was offset by repurchase of the Company's common stock of $1.2 million and $2.7 million of dividends paid.   Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $19.03 at September 30, 2021, compared to $17.92 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 7.47% at September 30, 2021, compared with 8.41% at December 31, 2020.

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
    Sep   Dec   Increase  
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2021   2020   (Decrease)  
Total assets   $ 4,384,031   $ 3,304,949   $ 1,079,082  
Total liabilities     3,959,311     2,947,781     1,011,530  
Total equity     424,720     357,168     67,552  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     339,343     215,634     123,709  
Loans and leases     2,652,663     2,382,243     270,420  
Deposits     3,799,272     2,805,215     994,057  
Borrowings     88,748     81,199     7,549  

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and enter the confirmation number, 289025. A replay of the conference call will be available through December 22, 2021, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the confirmation number, 781192. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source  
SmartFinancial, Inc.  
   
Investor Contacts  
Billy Carroll  
President & CEO  
(865) 868-0613   billy.carroll@smartbank.com  
   
Ron Gorczynski  
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer  
(865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com  
   
Media Contact  
Kelley Fowler  
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing  
(865) 868-0611    kelley.fowler@smartbank.com  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of the ADECA loan program. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands)

    Ending Balances
    Sep      Jun      Mar      Dec      Sep
    2021     2021     2021     2020     2020  
Assets:                                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,091,160     $ 673,515     $ 556,701     $ 481,719     $ 541,815  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     339,343       250,817       250,937       215,634       214,634  
Other investments     14,972       14,584       14,728       14,794       14,829  
Loans held for sale     3,418       4,334       7,870       11,721       11,292  
Loans and leases     2,652,663       2,468,318       2,487,129       2,382,243       2,404,057  
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses     (19,295 )     (18,310 )     (18,370 )     (18,346 )     (18,817 )
Loans and leases, net     2,633,368       2,450,008       2,468,759       2,363,897       2,385,240  
Premises and equipment, net     85,346       72,314       72,697       72,682       73,934  
Other real estate owned     2,415       2,499       3,946       4,619       3,932  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net     104,930       90,966       86,350       86,471       86,710  
Bank owned life insurance     79,145       72,013       71,586       31,215       31,034  
Other assets     29,934       23,306       23,629       22,197       24,168  
Total assets   $ 4,384,031     $ 3,654,356     $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588  
Liabilities:                                   
Deposits:                                   
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 977,180     $ 807,560     $ 777,968     $ 685,957     $ 669,733  
Interest-bearing demand     847,007       702,470       683,887       649,129       534,128  
Money market and savings     1,389,393       1,140,029       1,073,941       919,631       871,098  
Time deposits     585,692       489,413       512,417       550,498       577,064  
Total deposits     3,799,272       3,139,472       3,048,213       2,805,215       2,652,023  
Borrowings     88,748       78,834       82,642       81,199       319,391  
Subordinated debt     41,909       39,388       39,367       39,346       39,325  
Other liabilities     29,382       23,269       22,923       22,021       27,060  
Total liabilities     3,959,311       3,280,963       3,193,145       2,947,781       3,037,799  
Shareholders' Equity:                                   
Common stock     16,801       15,110       15,105       15,107       15,233  
Additional paid-in capital     292,760       252,039       251,836       252,693       254,626  
Retained earnings     112,600       103,906       96,034       87,185       78,918  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,559       2,338       1,083       2,183       1,012  
Total shareholders' equity     424,720       373,393       364,058       357,168       349,789  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 4,384,031     $ 3,654,356     $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588  
                                         

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sep      Jun      Mar      Dec      Sep      Sep      Sep
  2021   2021     2020   2020   2020     2021   2020
Interest income:                                             
Loans and leases, including fees $ 31,674   $ 28,323     $ 28,018   $ 28,594   $ 28,621     $ 88,015   $ 83,718
Securities available-for-sale:                                               
Taxable   832     916       724     609     546       2,472     1,813
Tax-exempt   331     304       259     306     364       894     1,064
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   474     309       291     303     327       1,074     1,206
Total interest income   33,311     29,852       29,292     29,812     29,858       92,455     87,801
Interest expense:                                               
Deposits   2,153     2,248       2,331     2,580     2,897       6,733     11,016
Borrowings   121     123       117     142     334       360     674
Subordinated debt   655     584       584     584     584       1,823     1,751
Total interest expense   2,929     2,955       3,032     3,306     3,815       8,916     13,441
Net interest income   30,382     26,897       26,260     26,506     26,043       83,539     74,360
Provision for loan and lease losses   1,149     (5 )     67         2,634       1,211     8,683
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses   29,233     26,902       26,193     26,506     23,409       82,328     65,677
Noninterest income:                                               
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,220     1,048       1,009     1,032     892       3,278     2,370
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net   45                   (9 )     45     6
Mortgage banking   994     1,105       1,139     1,331     1,029       3,238     2,544
Investment services   448     567       531     407     359       1,546     1,159
Insurance commissions   745     557       1,466     548     560       2,768     1,302
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   1,078     922       839     760     868       2,839     1,652
Other   1,779     944       707     898     422       3,429     1,417
Total noninterest income   6,309     5,143       5,691     4,976     4,121       17,143     10,450
Noninterest expense:                                               
Salaries and employee benefits   13,594     12,203       10,869     11,516     11,032       36,666     31,395
Occupancy and equipment   2,536     2,294       2,341     2,256     2,186       7,170     6,093
FDIC insurance   525     371       371     297     534       1,266     894
Other real estate and loan related expense   407     506       602     516     643       1,514     1,535
Advertising and marketing   235     230       190     181     253       654     653
Data processing and technology   1,753     1,509       1,379     1,182     1,131       4,642     3,293
Professional services   810     849       641     786     594       2,300     2,172
Amortization of intangibles   711     441       444     571     402       1,597     1,169
Merger related and restructuring expenses   464     372       103     702     290       939     3,863
Other   2,274     2,022       2,524     1,946     2,102       6,822     5,699
Total noninterest expense   23,309     20,797       19,464     19,953     19,167       63,570     56,766
Income before income taxes   12,233     11,248       12,420     11,529     8,363       35,901     19,361
Income tax expense   2,633     2,470       2,664     2,499     1,968       7,767     4,059
Net income $ 9,600   $ 8,778     $ 9,756   $ 9,030   $ 6,395     $ 28,134   $ 15,302
Earnings per common share:                                               
Basic $ 0.62   $ 0.59     $ 0.65   $ 0.60   $ 0.42     $ 1.85   $ 1.03
Diluted $ 0.61   $ 0.58     $ 0.65   $ 0.59   $ 0.42     $ 1.84   $ 1.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                               
Basic   15,557,528     15,003,657       15,011,573     15,109,298     15,160,579       15,192,919     14,903,757
Diluted   15,691,126     15,126,184       15,111,947     15,182,796     15,210,611       15,312,755     14,965,455

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

    Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020  
       Average               Yield/      Average               Yield/      Average                Yield/  
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                                           
Loans and leases, including fees2   $ 2,532,604   $ 31,623   4.95 %   $ 2,508,388   $ 28,256   4.52 %   $ 2,410,173   $ 28,508   4.71 %
Loans held for sale     3,987     51   5.09 %     5,315     67   5.03 %     8,048     113   5.57 %  
Taxable securities     187,032     832   1.77 %     164,935     916   2.23 %     132,642     546   1.64 %
Tax-exempt securities     87,621     477   2.16 %     89,296     453   2.04 %     88,129     515   2.32 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     802,712     474   0.23 %     531,125     309   0.23 %     438,785     327   0.30 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,613,956     33,457   3.67 %     3,299,059     30,001   3.65 %     3,077,777     30,009   3.88 %
Noninterest-earning assets     323,067               286,211                 262,764              
Total assets   $ 3,937,023             $ 3,585,270               $ 3,340,541              
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                                           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 763,613     414   0.21 %   $ 688,756     304   0.18 %   $ 509,999     199   0.16 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,233,533     854   0.27 %     1,117,290     905   0.32 %     833,022     704   0.34 %
Time deposits     524,327     885   0.67 %     502,755     1,039   0.83 %     615,714     1,994   1.29 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,521,473     2,153   0.34 %     2,308,801     2,248   0.39 %     1,958,735     2,897   0.59 %
Borrowings3     80,188     121   0.60 %     81,525     123   0.61 %     319,265     334   0.42 %
Subordinated debt     40,211     654   6.47 %     39,375     584   5.95 %     39,311     584   5.91 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,641,872     2,928   0.44 %     2,429,701     2,955   0.49 %     2,317,311     3,815   0.65 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     877,831               768,399                 649,489              
Other liabilities     24,522               17,845                 25,834              
Total liabilities     3,544,225               3,215,945                 2,992,634              
Shareholders' equity     392,798               369,325                 347,907              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,937,023             $ 3,585,270               $ 3,340,541              
                                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 30,529              $ 27,046               $ 26,194       
Interest rate spread               3.23 %                 3.16 %                 3.22 %  
Tax equivalent net interest margin               3.35 %                 3.29 %                 3.39 %  
                                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               136.80 %                 135.78 %                 132.82 %  
Percentage of average equity to average assets               9.98 %                 10.30 %                 10.41 %  

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $128,408, $266,114 and $295,045 in PPP loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.  
3 Includes average balance of $237,780 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                                     
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2021   September 30, 2020  
       Average               Yield/      Average               Yield/     
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                          
Loans and leases, including fees2   $ 2,489,843   $ 87,823     4.72 %   $ 2,252,075   $ 83,487   4.95 %  
Loans held for sale     5,724     192     4.49 %     6,409     231   4.81 %  
Taxable securities     163,005     2,472     2.03 %     123,895     1,813   1.95 %  
Tax-exempt securities     89,244     1,339     2.01 %     81,604     1,486   2.43 %  
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     584,970     1,074     0.25 %     296,449     1,206   0.54 %  
Total interest-earning assets     3,332,786     92,900     3.73 %     2,760,432     88,223   4.27 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     295,074                 248,293              
Total assets   $ 3,627,860               $ 3,008,725              
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 698,148     974     0.19 %   $ 451,074     782   0.23 %  
Money market and savings deposits     1,112,342     2,580     0.31 %     749,316     2,707   0.48 %  
Time deposits     517,566     3,179     0.82 %     667,303     7,527   1.51 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,328,056     6,733     0.39 %     1,867,693     11,016   0.79 %  
Borrowings3     81,177     360     0.59 %     203,202     674   0.44 %  
Subordinated debt     39,650     1,823     6.15 %     39,290     1,751   5.95 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,448,883     8,916     0.49 %     2,110,185     13,441   0.85 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     782,960                 537,860             
Other liabilities     21,553                 23,826             
Total liabilities     3,253,396                 2,671,871             
Shareholders' equity     374,464                 336,854             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,627,860               $ 3,008,725             
                                     
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 83,984                $ 74,782      
Interest rate spread                 3.24 %                 3.42 %  
Tax equivalent net interest margin                 3.37 %                 3.62 %  
                                     
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                 136.09 %                 130.81 %  
Percentage of average equity to average assets                 10.32 %                 11.20 %  

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $235,027 and $169,617 in PPP loans for the six months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively.
3 Includes average balance of $115,734 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

    Year Ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31,  2019  
       Average               Yield/      Average               Yield/     
    Balance   Interest1   Cost1   Balance   Interest1   Cost1  
Assets:                                          
Loans, including fees2   $ 2,289,612   $ 111,992     4.89 %   $ 1,836,963   $ 100,831   5.49 %  
Loans held for sale     7,360     320     4.34 %   3,858     171   4.43 %  
Taxable securities     122,900     2,423     1.97 %   129,705     3,289   2.54 %  
Tax-exempt securities     83,765     1,941     2.32 %   56,458     1,972   3.49 %  
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     308,843     1,509     0.49 %   110,380     2,646   2.40 %  
Total interest-earning assets     2,812,480     118,185     4.20 %   2,137,364     108,909   5.10 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     250,955                 201,976              
Total assets   $ 3,063,435               $ 2,339,340              
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 481,050     1,013     0.21 % $ 333,100     1,883   0.57 %  
Money market and savings deposits     788,006     3,482     0.44 %   651,855     7,827   1.20 %  
Time deposits     641,647     9,102     1.42 %   635,451     12,205   1.92 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,910,703     13,597     0.71 %   1,620,406     21,915   1.35 %  
Borrowings3     177,204     816     0.46 %   21,526     319   1.48 %  
Subordinated debt     39,301     2,334     5.94 %   39,216     2,341   5.97 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,127,208     16,747     0.79 %   1,681,148     24,575   1.46 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     571,282                 343,611             
Other liabilities     23,775                 15,852             
Total liabilities     2,722,265                 2,040,611             
Shareholders' equity     341,170                 298,729             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,063,435               $ 2,339,340             
                                     
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 101,438                $ 84,334      
Interest rate spread                 3.41 %               3.64 %  
Tax equivalent net interest margin                 3.61 %               3.95 %  
                                     
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                 132.21 %               127.14 %  
Percentage of average equity to average assets                 11.14 %               12.77 %  
                                     

 

1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $201,470 in PPP loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
3 Includes average balance of $91,190 in PPPLF funding for twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

 

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

    As of and for The Three Months Ended  
       Sep      Jun      Mar      Dec      Sep  
    2021   2021   2021   2020   2020  
Composition of Loans and Leases:                                   
Commercial real estate:                                   
owner occupied   $ 560,671   $ 492,750   $ 477,293   $ 463,771   $ 467,569  
non-owner occupied     752,576     669,741     593,348     549,205     563,082  
Commercial real estate, total     1,313,247     1,162,491     1,070,641     1,012,976     1,030,651  
Commercial & industrial     469,739     496,114     686,010     634,446     644,498  
Construction & land development     326,374     300,704     285,973     278,075     275,172  
Consumer real estate     478,161     444,640     432,486     443,930     440,310  
Leases     53,396     53,038              
Consumer and other     11,746     11,331     12,019     12,816     13,426  
Total loans and leases   $ 2,652,663   $ 2,468,318   $ 2,487,129   $ 2,382,243   $ 2,404,057  
                                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                                   
Nonperforming loans and leases   $ 3,567   $ 3,758   $ 6,234   $ 5,782   $ 2,248  
Other real estate owned     2,415     2,499     3,946     4,619     3,932  
Other repossessed assets     77     199              
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,059   $ 6,456   $ 10,180   $ 10,401   $ 6,180  
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases   $ 212   $ 219   $ 250   $ 257   $ 8  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)     0.03 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.08 %     0.01 %
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases     0.73 %     0.74 %     0.74 %     0.77 %     0.78 %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.13 %     0.15 %     0.25 %     0.24 %     0.09 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.14 %     0.18 %     0.29 %     0.31 %     0.18 %
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance   $ 13,001   $ 12,982   $ 12,951   $ 14,467   $ 15,141  
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases     1,760     761     1,636     768     960  
PPP net fees deferred balance     3,783     6,651     7,351     4,190     6,348  
PPP net fees recognized     2,873     2,132     2,398     2,157     1,812  
                                 
Capital Ratios:                                   
Equity to Assets     9.69 %     10.22 %     10.23 %     10.81 %     10.33 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1     7.47 %     7.93 %     8.00 %     8.41 %     7.97 %
                                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                                   
Tier 1 leverage     8.36 %     8.10 %     8.55 %     8.69 %     8.78 %
Common equity Tier 1     10.85 %     10.63 %     11.29 %     11.61 %     11.33 %
Tier 1 capital     10.85 %     10.63 %     11.29 %     11.61 %     11.33 %
Total capital     12.92 %     12.80 %     13.62 %     14.07 %     13.81 %
                                 
SmartBank     Estimated3                            
Tier 1 leverage     9.20 %     8.75 %     9.33 %     9.58 %     9.74 %
Common equity Tier 1     11.95
 %     11.50 %     12.31 %     12.79 %     12.57 %
Tier 1 capital     11.95
 %     11.50 %     12.31 %     12.79 %     12.57 %
Total capital     12.60 %     12.19 %     13.05 %     13.57 %     13.37 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

  As of and for The     As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended           Nine Months Ended  
  Sep      Jun      Mar      Dec      Sep        Sep      Sep  
  2021   2021   2021   2020   2020     2021   2020  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                                   
Return on average assets   0.97 %   0.98 %   1.18 %   1.11 %   0.76 %     1.04 %   0.68 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   9.70 %   9.53 %   10.96 %   10.15 %   7.31 %     10.05 %   6.07 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   12.84 %   12.54 %   14.41 %   13.43 %   9.72 %     13.24 %   8.10 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.64 %   0.58 %   0.69 %   0.61 %   0.49 %     0.63 %   0.46 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.35 %   2.33 %   2.35 %   2.46 %   2.28 %     2.34 %   2.52 %
Efficiency ratio   63.53 %   64.91 %   60.92 %   63.38 %   63.54 %     63.14 %   66.93 %
                                             
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                                   
Operating return on average assets1   1.00 %   1.01 %   1.19 %   1.14 %   0.79 %     1.06 %   0.81 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets1   1.39 %   1.30 %   1.52 %   1.45 %   1.35 %     1.40 %   1.42 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity1   10.01 %   9.83 %   11.05 %   10.34 %   7.57 %     10.28 %   7.20 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   13.26 %   12.93 %   14.53 %   13.69 %   10.06 %     13.56 %   9.60 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   62.09 %   63.46 %   60.32 %   60.86 %   62.25 %     61.96 %   62.07 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.63 %   0.58 %   0.69 %   0.56 %   0.49 %     0.63 %   0.46 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.30 %   2.29 %   2.34 %   2.37 %   2.25 %     2.31 %   2.35 %
                                             
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                                   
Yield on loans and leases   4.95 %   4.52 %   4.67 %   4.72 %   4.71 %     4.72 %   4.95 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   3.67 %   3.65 %   3.88 %   4.01 %   3.88 %     3.73 %   4.27 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.34 %   0.39 %   0.44 %   0.50 %   0.59 %     0.39 %   0.79 %
Cost of total deposits   0.25 %   0.29 %   0.33 %   0.38 %   0.44 %     0.29 %   0.61 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.44 %   0.49 %   0.54 %   0.60 %   0.65 %     0.49 %   0.85 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.35 %   3.29 %   3.48 %   3.57 %   3.39 %     3.37 %   3.62 %
                                             
Per Common Share:                                                   
Net income, basic $ 0.62   $ 0.59   $ 0.65   $ 0.60   $ 0.42     $ 1.85   $ 1.03  
Net income, diluted   0.61     0.58     0.65     0.59     0.42       1.84     1.02  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.64     0.60     0.65     0.61     0.44       1.90     1.22  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.63     0.60     0.65     0.61     0.44       1.88     1.21  
Book value   25.28     24.71     24.10     23.64     22.96       25.28     22.96  
Tangible book value¹   19.03     18.69     18.39     17.92     17.27       19.03     17.27  
Common shares outstanding   16,801,447     15,109,736     15,104,536     15,107,214     15,233,227       16,801,447     15,233,227  

¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
       Sep      Jun      Mar      Dec      Sep           Sep      Sep  
    2021    2021    2021    2020    2020      2021    2020   
Operating Earnings:                                                   
Net income (GAAP)   $ 9,600     $ 8,778     $ 9,756     $ 9,030     $ 6,395       $ 28,134     $ 15,302    
Noninterest income:                                                     
Securities gains (losses), net     (45 )                       9         (45 )     (6 )  
ADECA termination proceeds                       (465 )                      
Noninterest expenses:                                              
Merger related and restructuring expenses     464       372       103       702       290         939       3,863    
Income taxes:                                              
Income tax effect of adjustments     (108 )     (96 )     (27 )     (62 )     (77 )       (231 )     (1,009 )  
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 9,911     $ 9,054     $ 9,832     $ 9,205     $ 6,617       $ 28,797     $ 18,150    
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                                     
Basic   $ 0.64     $ 0.60     $ 0.65     $ 0.61     $ 0.44       $ 1.90     $ 1.22    
Diluted     0.63       0.60       0.65       0.61       0.44         1.88       1.21    
                                               
Operating Noninterest Income:                                                     
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 6,309     $ 5,143     $ 5,691     $ 4,976     $ 4,121       $ 17,143     $ 10,450    
Securities gains (losses), net     (45 )                       9         (45 )     (6 )  
ADECA termination proceeds                       (465 )                      
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,264     $ 5,143     $ 5,691     $ 4,511     $ 4,130       $ 17,098     $ 10,444    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1     0.63   %   0.58   %     0.69   %     0.56   %     0.49   %     0.63   %   0.46   %
                                               
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 23,309     $ 20,797     $ 19,464     $ 19,953     $ 19,167       $ 63,570     $ 56,766    
Merger related and restructuring expenses     (464 )     (372 )     (103 )     (702 )     (290 )       (939 )     (3,863 )  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 22,845     $ 20,425     $ 19,361     $ 19,251     $ 18,877       $ 62,631     $ 52,903    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2     2.30   %   2.29   %     2.34   %     2.37   %     2.25   %     2.31   %   2.35   %
                                               
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                                              
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 30,382     $ 26,897     $ 26,260     $ 26,506     $ 26,043       $ 83,539     $ 74,360    
Operating noninterest income     6,264       5,143       5,691       4,511       4,130         17,098       10,444    
Operating noninterest expense     (22,845 )     (20,425 )     (19,361 )     (19,251 )     (18,877 )       (62,631 )     (52,903 )  
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 13,801     $ 11,615     $ 12,590     $ 11,766     $ 11,296       $ 38,006     $ 31,901    
                                               
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                                     
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3     1.00   %   1.01   %   1.19   %   1.14   %   0.79   %     1.06   %   0.81   %
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4     1.39   %   1.30   %   1.52   %   1.45   %   1.35   %     1.40   %   1.42   %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5     12.84   %   12.54   %   14.41   %   13.43   %   9.72   %     13.24   %   8.10   %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6     10.01   %   9.83   %   11.05   %   10.34   %   7.57   %     10.28   %   7.20   %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7     13.26   %   12.93   %   14.53   %   13.69   %   10.06   %     13.56   %   9.60   %
                                               
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                                     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     63.53   %   64.91   %   60.92   %   63.38   %   63.54   %     63.14   %   66.93   %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields     (0.25 ) %   (0.30 ) %   (0.28 ) %   (0.30 ) %   (0.32 ) %     (0.28 ) %   (0.33 ) %
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)     (0.08 ) %     %     %     %   0.02   %     (0.03 ) %   (0.01 ) %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs     (1.11 ) %   (1.15 ) %   (0.32 ) %   (2.22 ) %   (0.99 ) %     (0.87 ) %   (4.52 ) %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     62.09   %   63.46   %   60.32   %   60.86   %   62.25   %     61.96   %   62.07   %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec   Sep   Sep   Sep
    2021
   2021
   2021
   2020
   2020
   2021
   2020
Tangible Common Equity:                                          
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 424,720     $ 373,393     $ 364,058     $ 357,168     $ 349,789     $ 424,720     $ 349,789  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets     104,930       90,966       86,350       86,471       86,710       104,930       86,710  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 319,790     $ 282,427     $ 277,708     $ 270,697     $ 263,079     $ 319,790     $ 263,079  
                                           
Average Tangible Common Equity:                                          
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 392,798     $ 369,325     $ 360,919     $ 354,026     $ 347,907     $ 374,464     $ 336,854  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets     96,250       88,551       86,424       86,561       86,206       90,445       84,361  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 296,548     $ 280,774     $ 274,495     $ 267,465     $ 261,701     $ 284,019     $ 252,493  
                                           
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                                          
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 25.28     $ 24.71     $ 24.10     $ 23.64     $ 22.96     $ 25.28     $ 22.96  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets     (6.25 )     (6.02 )     (5.71 )     (5.72 )     (5.69 )     (6.25 )     (5.69 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1   $ 19.03     $ 18.69     $ 18.39     $ 17.92     $ 17.27     $ 19.03     $ 17.27  
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                                          
Total Assets   $ 4,384,031     $ 3,654,356     $ 3,557,203     $ 3,304,949     $ 3,387,588     $ 4,384,031     $ 3,387,588  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     104,930       90,966       86,350       86,471       86,710       104,930       86,710  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP):   $ 4,279,101     $ 3,563,390     $ 3,470,853     $ 3,218,478     $ 3,300,878     $ 4,279,101     $ 3,300,878  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)     7.47 %     7.93 %     8.00 %     8.41 %     7.97 %     7.47 %     7.97 %

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.





