Avicanna Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Raising $3.9 Million and Announces Warrant Repricing

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). Under the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 4,587,022 units (the " Units ") at a price of CAD$0.85 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$3.9 million.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of CAD$1.10 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes, general and administrative expenses, expenditures related to production and manufacturing, and research and clinical development.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of approximately $65,000 to eligible finders.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date hereof.

In addition, the Company announces the proposed repricing of ‎1,589,098 ‎common share purchase warrants (the “Term Loan Warrants”), expiring September 20, 2024, ‎issued to the lender that advanced the secured term loan in the principal amount of $2,118,000 to the Company in August 2021. The exercise price of the Term Loan Warrants will be repriced from $1.13 to $1.10 (the “Warrant Amendment”), being the same exercise price of the Warrants issued in connection with the Offering.

The Offering and the Warrant Amendment are each subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a commercial stage Canadian biopharmaceutical company and an established leader in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna conducts its research in Canada including its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada, located in the MaRS Discovery District, and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development which has led to the commercialization of over twenty products across four main market segments: