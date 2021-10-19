Aadi Bioscience to Participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 2nd Annual Precision Oncology Conference 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”), a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President, Neil Desai, Ph.D., will present at H.C. Wainwright’s 2 nd Annual Precision Oncology Conference, which will be held virtually.

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 1 pm ET

To Listen to the Presentation:

The live webcast can be accessed here: https://journey.ct.events/view/ceb3457a-5338-4644-94da-75d0fb24b8f0. A replay will also be available at this link for 90 days and posted on Aadi’s website within the Investors & News/Events & Presentations section.

About Aadi Bioscience and FYARRO

Aadi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi’s primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes, where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. Aadi’s lead product candidate is FYARROTM (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension; nab-sirolimus; ABI-009), an mTOR inhibitor bound to human albumin that has demonstrated significantly higher tumor accumulation, greater mTOR target suppression, and increased tumor growth inhibition over other mTOR inhibitors in preclinical models1.

Aadi’s registration trial of FYARRO in advanced malignant PEComa (the “AMPECT trial”) demonstrated meaningful clinical efficacy in malignant PEComa2, a type of cancer with the highest known alteration rate of TSC1 or TSC2 genes. FYARRO has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast-Track and Orphan Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission was completed in May 2021 for this indication and the FDA accepted the NDA in July 2021 and granted Aadi Priority Review status with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date of November 26, 2021.