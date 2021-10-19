Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

checkAd

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after the stock market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2021, the Company’s updated business outlook, its strategy and results.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9039, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8470, and asking for the Bright Horizons Family Solutions conference call, moderated by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Kramer. Replays of the entire call will be available through November 23, 2021, at 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671, conference ID #13721003.           

The third quarter 2021 earnings release and a link to the audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site, www.brighthorizons.com.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services.  For more than 30 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally.  We operate approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world’s leading organizations. Bright Horizons’ child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

