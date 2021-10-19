checkAd

The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., Prophecy DeFi, and Max Resource on Latest Company News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., Prophecy DeFi, and Max Resource discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

SoLVBL Solutions (CSE:SOLV) granted U.S. patent for Q by SoLVBL

SoLVBL Solutions has received a U.S. patent for its cryptographic product, Q by SoLVBLTM. Raymond Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the implications of this critical patent.

For the full interview with Raymond Pomroy and to learn more about the patent, click here.

Xebra Brands (CSE:XBRA) commences trading on the CSE

Xebra Brands has announced that it received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Board Chairman Robert Giustra spoke with Dave Jackson to discuss the CSE listing, the company's DTC and OTC applications, its upcoming FSE listing and the Mexican Supreme Court injunction vote.

For the full interview with Robert Giustra to read more about the listing, click here.

Prophecy DeFi (CSE:PDFI) subsidiary generates over $2.0M in returns in first 90 days of operation

Prophecy DeFi subsidiary Layer2 Blockchain has generated yield and capital gains of $2.0M over a 90-day period beginning on July 17th. John McMahon, CEO of Prophecy DeFi sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss Layer2's performance and the success of Prophecy DeFi.

For the full interview with John McMahon and to read more about the announcement, click here.

Max Resource (TSXV:MXR) reports standout copper assays

Max Resource has assayed 3.3 per cent copper over 15m at its Cesar Project in northeastern Colombia. Brett Matich, CEO of Max Resource spoke with Dave Jackson to discuss the significance of the results.

For the full interview with Max Resource Corp. and to learn more about their recent assay, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Contact Information:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668768/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald- ...




