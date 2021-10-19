Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 10.8% increase in quarterly cash dividend rate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 3, 2021. The dividend represents a 10.8% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share and is the twenty-eighth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with the timing of the release of our third-quarter results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the current belief of Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual events may differ from anticipated events contemplated by these forward-looking statements and that we may release our third-quarter results at a later date as a result. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's release of its financial results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ced3c3e9-3526-44f8 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eec7e5a5-ade0-4b1e ...