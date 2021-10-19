Cinemark Celebrates the Spookiest Month of the Year with Scary Discounted Private Watch Parties and Killer Treats for All Movie Fans

“Halloween is one of the most thrilling and immersive holidays, and our theatres provide the perfect environment for friends and families to gather and have a frighteningly good time,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer. “Thousands of movie fans chose to celebrate Halloween with a Cinemark Private Watch Party last year, and we are thrilled to offer them at a special price this year with fantastic films fit for the occasion.”

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. , one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is celebrating the spookiest month of the year with spellbinding deals, including scary good pricing on Halloween Private Watch Parties with buy-one-get-one free candy and special sweepstakes just for Cinemark Movie Rewards members.

Big Screams on the Big Screen

Movie fans looking for the ultimate fun or fright can celebrate Halloween in their own private auditorium at a scary good price. Cinemark Private Watch Parties purchased for Oct. 31 will start at just $99, offering a monster savings of up to $100. A Cinemark Private Watch Party lets moviegoers rent an entire auditorium to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice with just a few clicks on the company’s app or website.

Nothing goes better with screens and scares than fan-favorite candy. An exclusive Halloween-day treat, all moviegoers who purchase Private Watch Parties on Oct. 31 can satisfy their trick-or-treat sweet tooth with buy-one-get-one free candy.

Cinemark’s fantastic film lineup provides laughs, scares and action for all, with exciting new releases such as Halloween Kills, The Addams Family 2, Dune and No Time to Die. To amplify the Halloween spirit, those who dress up in their favorite costumes1 will receive buy-one-get-one free tickets to see The Addams Family 2 when purchased at the box office, Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.

As a classic Halloween treat, Ghostbusters (1984) will be returning to select theatres for two days only on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Movie fans can purchase regular tickets for just $5 or savor this classic film with a Halloween Private Watch Party at the special discounted price.

All Treats, No Tricks

For those spooked about missing out on the best silver screen deals, there is no better time to join Cinemark Movie Rewards. In honor of October’s National Popcorn Poppin’ month, Cinemark Movie Rewards members can enter for a chance to win an entire year of the scarily delicious Cinemark popcorn. The entry period runs now through Oct. 31, and members can enter through the rewards center. For Official Rules, including how to enter by mail, odds and prize description, visit https://www.cinemark.com/freepopcornforayear.

Devilishly delightful popcorn doesn’t have to be reserved for the theatre, as movie fans can enjoy the irresistible Cinemark popcorn at home with a Cinemark Pack-a-Pop. Available at all Cinemark theatres, guests can secure this to-go popcorn treat for just $10. The popcorn is the perfect addition to any spooky Halloween spread, thanks to the Cinemark Trick-or-Treat popcorn recipe. With ingredients such as white chocolate, Oreos, and Trolli Sour Bite Crawlers, this popcorn mix truly is the perfect Halloween snack.

For more details on these enchanting deals and delights, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres (323 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,864 screens (4,426 U.S., 1,438 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

1 Costume face masks that cover the entire face only allowed on children 11 and younger. No simulated weapons.

