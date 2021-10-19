checkAd

InvenTrust Properties Corp. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 23:44  |  10   |   |   

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and any supplemental information will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/. InvenTrust will host an earnings conference call to discuss the Company’s results and business highlights on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

 

Date:

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

 

 

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET

 

 

Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivt211102.html

Replay

Webcast Archive: inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

InvenTrust Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InvenTrust Properties Corp. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and any …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report Reveals Third-Party Sellers Have Created More ...
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announce Completion of Merger
Kosmos Energy Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination