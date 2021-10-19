InvenTrust Properties Corp. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and any supplemental information will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – inventrustproperties.com/investor-relations/. InvenTrust will host an earnings conference call to discuss the Company’s results and business highlights on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call