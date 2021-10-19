With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has Crews and Equipment Staged for Storm Response

With the storm window open for Northern and Central California for much of the next week, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is ready to respond to the adverse weather.

The company’s in-house meteorologists produce and update weather forecasts several times a day to provide the locations and timing of severe weather across PG&E’s 70,000-square-mile service area.

With those forecasts, the company’s Electric Operations and Vegetation Management teams spring into action, making sure that crews and materials are in the right place at the right time as wet and windy weather nears.

And, if storms cause customer outages, local storm emergency centers are staffed to help prioritize the restoration efforts of our electric and vegetation crews.

PG&E uses the latest technology to help us restore power safely and more quickly after a storm. This includes the installation of automated equipment that “self-heals” the grid as well as timely and accurate outage data from our SmartMeter network. Additionally, PG&E routinely practices its preparedness and response to storms and other emergencies through company exercises and through drills with local first responders.

Components of PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program, such as hundreds of weather stations, devices that break up circuits into smaller segments to ensure smaller outages and power lines and stronger, more resilient poles all benefit the company’s storm response.

The series of storms will begin arriving tonight, bringing rain, mountain snow and strong winds up to 45 mph to northern areas, and moving to the central areas of the state on Wednesday. Another storm will likely bring another round of rainy and windy conditions across the region Thursday and Friday, with another stronger storm system expected Sunday into Monday.

“We experienced a very dry and smoky summer. We welcome the rain, but we will be ready in case it affects our electric system. We’re urging our customers to have a plan for themselves and their families as we work to restore outages safely and as quickly as possible,” said Scott Strenfel, director of meteorology and fire science.

PG&E’s meteorology team uses a Storm Outage Prediction Model that incorporates real-time weather forecasts, coupled with 30 years of historical storm data and system knowledge to accurately show where and when storm impacts will be most severe. This model enables the company to pre-stage crews and equipment as storms approach to enable rapid response to outages.