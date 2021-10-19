checkAd

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $240 Million Initial Public Offering

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation (“ESGEN” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The offering was upsized from an original 20,000,000 unit offering to a 24,000,000 unit offering. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol “ESACU” beginning October 20, 2021.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “ESAC” and “ESACW,” respectively. The Company is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

ESGEN is led by Chief Executive Officer Andrejka Bernatova and Chief Financial Officer Nader Daylami, and is affiliated with Energy Spectrum Capital, a Dallas-based venture capital firm with long-standing experience building companies across the energy and infrastructure landscapes over multiple decades. The Company intends to concentrate on identifying opportunities in the North American energy and infrastructure value chain and contiguous industries that it believes will fundamentally change the current energy landscape by accelerating a shift to a low-carbon future.

Citigroup and Barclays Capital Inc. are serving as the book-running managers for the offering and Ladenburg Thalman & Co. Inc. acted as co-manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus which may be obtained from:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, NY 11717,
or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146

or

Barclays Capital Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
(888) 603-5847.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.




