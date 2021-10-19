Roblox to Host 2021 Investor Day

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will host its 2021 Investor Day event on November 16, 2021. Join the live webcast to hear founder and CEO David Baszucki and other members of the leadership team discuss Roblox’s most recent product and technology innovations and long-term metaverse vision.

The webcast will begin Tuesday, November 16, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET and can be found here on the company’s YouTube channel. An online replay will be available on Roblox’s investor relations website at ir.roblox.com following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.