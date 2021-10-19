Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and $700,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2032

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) (referred to as “Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced the previously announced offering of a total of $970.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125% senior notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes” and, together with the 2030 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2030 Notes was increased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2030 Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the offering of 2032 Notes was decreased from the previously announced offering size of $835.0 million of 2032 Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company’s material domestic subsidiaries. The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on or about November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance of the Notes, together with available cash, to redeem all of its outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2024 and 4.875% Senior Notes due 2026.

This is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Notes and related guarantees are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Company’s 4.625% Senior Notes due 2024 or 4.875% Senior Notes due 2026.