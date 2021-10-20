checkAd

Galp Energia Buys 594 MW Solar Projects in Brazil

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Galp Energia to acquire and develop solar projects in Brazil with a combined capacity of 594 MW, moving forward with its renewable expansion ambitions.The acquisition comprises two solar projects under development in the Bahia and Rio …

  • (PLX AI) – Galp Energia to acquire and develop solar projects in Brazil with a combined capacity of 594 MW, moving forward with its renewable expansion ambitions.
  • The acquisition comprises two solar projects under development in the Bahia and Rio Grande do Norte States, with capacities of 282 MW and 312 MW, respectively
