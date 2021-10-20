IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) is pleased to announce the first set of peer-reviewed results from the IPAX-1 Ph I/II study of TLX101 (4-L-[131I] iodo-phenylalanine, or 131I-IPA) in combination with external beam radiation therapy (XRT) in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been delivered as a late breaking oral presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Annual Meeting currently taking place in Austin, Texas.

The data confirms the study has met its primary objective, demonstrating safety and tolerability of TLX101 at doses tested. The results also show overall survival (OS) of 15.97 months, to date, in the second line (recurrent) GBM setting. Six (6) out of 10 patients in the study are still alive and will be followed until one (1) year after dosing for the final OS calculation (May 2022).