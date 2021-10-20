Vertical Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces it has granted a total of up to 4,275,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces it has granted a total of up to 4,275,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.