Context Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

20.10.2021, 01:14  |  17   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions, to cover over-allotments.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 20, 2021, under the ticker symbol “CNTX”. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256572) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 19, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. The Company’s robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian and endometrial cancer, as well as two Phase 0 biomarker pharmacodynamic trials in breast cancer. ONA-XR is a novel small molecule under development as a complete antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women’s cancers. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Media Contact:
Heather Anderson
6 Degrees
919-827-5539
handerson@6degreespr.com 





