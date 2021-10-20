Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Robust Earnings of $8.0 Million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced 2021 quarterly earnings of $8.0 million and year to date earnings of $22.2 million for the periods ended September 30, 2021. Year to date diluted …

As of September 30, 2021, deposit balances totaled $1.9 billion. Deposit balances have increased approximately $234.5 million from September 30, 2020, representing an 14.0% increase. Deposit balances continued to increase throughout the quarter. The quarterly increase was $37.9 million.

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced 2021 quarterly earnings of $8.0 million and year to date earnings of $22.2 million for the periods ended September 30, 2021. Year to date diluted earnings per share were $5.64, representing an increase of $0.98 per share, or 20.9%.

"We were pleasantly surprised that our deposit balances have continued to increase at a significant pace" said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our earnings continue to increase year-over-year though we would like improvement in our net interest margin, which is inflated at this time due to PPP forgiveness."

Third Quarter Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of September 30, 2021:

September 30, 2021 gross loans and leases totaled $946.8 million representing a decrease of $33.8 million from September 30, 2020. PPP loans have decreased $47.3 million due to ongoing PPP forgiveness. Excluding PPP loans, the Bank has increased its loan portfolio from September 30, 2020 by $13.5 million. During the third quarter gross loans increased by $5.7 million. PPP loans decreased by $16.7 million which results in non-PPP loan growth of $22.4 million in the third quarter.

Total deposits have increased by $234.5 million or 14.0% from September 30, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits total $443.8 million and represent 23.2% of total deposits. During the third quarter deposits increased by $37.9 million.

Net income for the quarter was $8.0 million, an increase of $1,465,000 or 22.5% over the same quarter one year ago. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.41 per share to $2.05 per share. Included in third quarter of 2021 earnings is a one-time settlement of $1.1 million which will not reoccur.

Year-over-year return on assets has increased 1 basis point to 1.41%.

Year-to-date return on equity has increased 110 basis points to 12.53%. The increase from the prior year is due to increased earnings. The Bank's capital ratios have not substantially increased due to the Bank's asset growth.

Pandemic Response Update

As of September 30, 2021, the remaining balance on PPP loans totaled $22.7 million. Remaining fees to be earned totaled $1.1 million. During the quarter, net deferred fees reported through income totaled $810,000 and year to date net deferred fees totaled $2,645,000.

The Bank began providing support to its employees at the onset of COVID-19 including at-risk employees, and employees with child care needs. During the past year the Bank has continued to provide child care support as well as support to get vaccinated and recover from vaccination side effects.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $92.1 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $151.3 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in cash has been intentional as the Bank has deployed excess cash into loans and available for sale securities.

Investments

The investment portfolio totaled $1.1 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $326.6 million from September 30, 2020. The increase is a result of significant deposit growth combined with efforts to deploy excess cash. The Bank has intentionally increased the credit risk in the securities portfolio in an attempt to mitigate the decreasing loan to asset ratio. Non-agency asset backed securities total $79.1 million and corporate debt totaled $42.8 million.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans totaled $946.8 million as of September 30, 2021 an increase of $5.6 million from June 30, 2021 and a decrease of $33.8 million from September 30, 2020. As compared to September 30, 2020 real estate balances consisting of multifamily and consumer adjustable rate mortgages have decreased $34.7 million as many residential real estate loans have refinanced into fixed rate Freddie Mac loans that were sold off of the Bank's balance sheet. Commercial and agriculture balances have decreased $15.6 million. The decrease in commercial and agriculture balances were primarily the result of a decrease of $47.3 million in PPP loans which were partially offset by increases in commercial loans. Commercial real estate loans have increased $9.5 million and construction and land development loans have increased $9.2 million since September 30, 2020.

The allowance for loans and lease losses (ALLL) was 1.45% of gross loans as compared to 1.38% one year ago. The Bank has not made any provisions during 2021 and the allowance totals $13.8 million.

Credit quality remains exceptionally strong with non-performing loans totaling $712,000 representing 0.08% of total loans as of September 30, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.910 billion at September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.676 billion at September 30, 2020. The $234.5 million increase in deposits from September 30, 2020 represented a 14.0% increase. Transaction accounts grew $271.8 million while time deposits decreased $37.3 million over the prior 12 months.

Capital

Capital levels remain strong. Tier 1 capital was $210.3 million as of September 30, 2021 as compared to $194.7 million as of September 30, 2020.

The Bank has returned $13.0 million to shareholder in the form of dividends and stock repurchases in 2021. Dividend payments represented $6.1 million and the share repurchase totaled $6.9 million.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $13.4 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $38.9 million year to date as compared to $11.4 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $34.6 million during the first nine months of 2020. The primary reason for increases in net interest income were increases in PPP fees which are recorded into income at the time of PPP loan forgiveness. Net PPP fees totaled approximately $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net fees in the second quarter were approximately $810,000. PPP fees recognized in the first nine months of 2020 were negligible.

Interest income from available for sale securities totaled $13.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $11.2 million in the comparable period from one year ago. As compared to the prior year, yields on investment securities have decreased from 2.39% to 1.88%.

The net interest margin was 2.60% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 2.75% in the first nine months of 2020. Loan yields have increased 13 basis points, while cash and available for sale securities yields have decreased 37 and 51 basis points respectively. PPP forgiveness was attributable for 17 basis points of the net interest margin for the nine months ended September 31, 2021. Absent PPP forgiveness the Bank's net interest margin was 2.43%.

Non-Interest Income

Year-to-date non-interest income totals $15.1 million versus $16.1 million during the prior year. Included in 2021 non-interest income is a one-time gain of $1.1 million. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a $2.5 million reduction on gains on security sales and a reduction of $1.2 million in income from mortgage banking.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense has increased 7.3% year-over-year, or $1.9 million. Wages and benefits have increased $973,000 as wage rates have been under pressure and health insurance premiums have increased.

Professional and legal expenses have increased $296,000 due primarily to consulting expenses.

The Bank's efficiency ratio remains strong and was 54.7% through the first nine months of 2021 as compared to 54.3% in the first nine months of 2020.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092 or

Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 26,878 $ 21,890 $ 22,130 Interest bearing deposits 56,910 94,013 121,931 Fed funds sold 8,352 18,743 7,202 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 92,140 134,646 151,263 Securities available for sale 1,086,559 1,007,823 759,994 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,393 2,393 1,982 Loans held for sale 356 532 4,109 Loans 946,843 941,176 980,598 Allowance for credit losses (13,760 ) (13,854 ) (13,496 ) Net loans 933,083 927,322 967,102 Premises and equipment 17,061 17,348 16,605 Accrued interest receivable 8,851 8,181 7,905 Bank Owned Life Insurance 26,313 26,138 15,791 Goodwill 7,518 7,518 7,182 Intangibles 2,044 2,233 1,683 Mortgage servicing rights 2,759 2,808 2,776 Other assets 10,187 10,552 8,078 Total assets $ 2,189,264 $ 2,147,494 $ 1,944,470 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 443,846 $ 422,606 $ 376,319 Savings and interest-bearing demand 1,257,270 1,232,659 1,053,022 Time 209,088 217,057 246,376 Total deposits 1,910,204 1,872,322 1,675,717 Accrued interest payable 437 506 653 Short-term borrowings 29,344 25,409 15,590 Other liabilities 13,976 14,587 23,718 Total liabilities 1,953,961 1,912,824 1,715,678 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 9/30/2021 -- 3,880,786 ;

6/30/2021 -- 3,876,931 ; 9/30/2020 -- 3,972,149 4,150 3,898 3,685 Treasury stock (16,784 ) (16,784 ) (9,908 ) Retained Earnings 233,608 228,723 210,495 Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,329 18,833 24,520 Total shareholders' equity 235,303 234,670 228,792 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,189,264 $ 2,147,494 $ 1,944,470

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the nine months ended, September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest Income Loans $ 29,357 $ 28,358 Deposits at other financial institutions 80 385 Federal Funds Sold Securities available for sale: Taxable 8,559 7,109 Tax-exempt 4,944 4,094 Total interest income 42,940 39,946 Interest Expense Deposits 3,984 5,333 Short-term borrowings 33 30 Total interest expense 4,017 5,363 Net interest income 38,923 34,583 Provision for Credit Losses 45 2,853 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,878 31,730 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,147 921 Mortgage banking operations 4,294 5,511 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale 21 2,520 Brokerage commissions 875 800 Insurance commissions and fees 3,910 3,434 Net interchange income (expense) 3,293 1,659 BOLI cash value 406 344 Dividends from correspondent banks 55 51 Other 1,110 906 Total non-interest income 15,111 16,146 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,991 15,018 Occupancy and equipment 2,353 2,198 Audits and examinations 413 403 State and local business and occupation taxes 755 713 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 460 333 Legal and professional fees 697 401 Check losses and charge-offs 419 314 Low income housing investment losses 444 554 Data processing 3,424 3,481 Product delivery 804 775 Other 2,444 2,105 Total non-interest expense 28,204 26,295 Income before income taxes 25,785 21,581 Income Taxes 3,583 3,052 Net income $ 22,202 $ 18,529 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 5.66 $ 4.67 Diluted $ 5.64 $ 4.66

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary For the quarters ended, September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest Income Loans $ 9,779 $ 9,656 $ 9,460 Deposits at other financial institutions 32 23 34 Federal funds sold Securities available for sale: Taxable 3,143 2,862 2,061 Tax-exempt 1,646 1,657 1,531 Total interest income 14,600 14,198 13,086 Interest Expense Deposits 1,206 1,341 1,682 Short-term borrowings 14 11 12 Total interest expense 1,220 1,352 1,694 Net interest income 13,380 12,846 11,392 Provision for Credit Losses 41 8 386 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,339 12,838 11,006 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 466 354 254 Mortgage banking operations 1,050 1,364 2,242 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale - 21 - Brokerage commissions 290 369 338 Insurance commissions and fees 1,393 1,264 1,105 Net interchange income (expense) 1,801 783 705 BOLI cash value 176 116 116 Dividends from correspondent banks 18 15 15 Other 332 314 333 Total non-interest income 5,526 4,600 5,108 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,429 5,349 4,808 Occupancy and equipment 852 756 720 Audits and examinations 87 168 85 State and local business and occupation taxes 275 228 251 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 166 148 137 Legal and professional fees 258 217 125 Check losses and charge-offs 87 131 94 Low income housing investment losses 144 155 136 Data processing 1,160 1,214 1,211 Product delivery 287 284 223 Other 907 797 747 Total non-interest expense 9,652 9,447 8,537 Income before income taxes 9,213 7,991 7,577 Income Taxes 1,226 1,092 1,055 Net income $ 7,987 $ 6,899 $ 6,522 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 2.06 $ 1.76 $ 1.64 Diluted $ 2.05 $ 1.75 $ 1.64

