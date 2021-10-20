checkAd

"Click to the Future" Outlines the Blueprint of China in 2035

20.10.2021, 04:18  |   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30th, 2021, Click to the Future, a Chinese-English bilingual short animation film was jointly released by China Story Database and Fuxing Road Studio, and soon attracted extensive attention globally. It was broadcast on the "China Screen" at New York Times Square on Oct. 1. This film was warmly welcomed after being released on major media and social networking platforms in China and has achieved 100 million views globally so far.

After watching the short film, viewers from home and abroad were impressed deeply and commented: "I will definitely come to China in 2035 and experience them all!", "How incredible future is! How fantastic China is!", "China inherited its traditional culture while continuing its innovation.", "Standing at the threshold of 2022, I'm looking forward to the beautiful blueprint of 2035!"...

In the video, a journey to the future begins by witnessing what life would be like in China by 2035, by picturing how this country pursues high-quality development after eradicating extreme poverty and winning a victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects.

In just two and a half minutes, Click to the Future visualizes China's development through the year 2035 with futuristic elements in many aspects of life: higher efficiency in work, effort-saving shopping ways, comfort and convenience brought by intelligent transportation, and better social welfare benefited from high-tech-based education and improved medical care.

Hu Zhaoming, Spokesperson of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee tweeted "Click to the Future" and recommended this video by saying "What will China be like in 2035? Please check out this video to travel through time and experience a future China where traditional culture and modern technologies meet."

A white paper titled "China's Epic Journey from Poverty to Prosperity", released on Sept. 28 mentioned that "By 2035, China will achieve basic socialist modernization." This short film leads the audience to enjoy such life in advance and casts a bright and broad future of China, responding to the Chinese people's new expectation for a better life.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404490
   Caption: Click to the Future




