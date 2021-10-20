checkAd

Stelmine Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (STH-TSXV) (“Stelmine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (“Offering”) of units (the “Units”).

The Company issued a total of 2,570,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $514,000 under the Offering. Each unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.30 per common share until October 15, 2024.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees of $12,705 in cash and issued 63,525 finder’s warrants. Each finder’s warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share until October 15, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for continued drilling of the Courcy Property high-grade gold discovery and for general working capital purposes.

The Company expects to complete a second and final tranche of the private placement on or about October 31, 2021.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period ending on February 16, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

Corporate Presentation

Visit www.Stelmine.com for the latest Corporate Presentation, or click on the following link: https://temp.stelmine.com/Stelmine_CorporatePresentation.pdf

Courcy Video

Visit www.Stelmine.com for a video on Courcy featuring Dr. Normand Goulet, also a Stelmine director, or click on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQWMrEhled8

Seite 1 von 3



