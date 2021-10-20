checkAd

AORUS Offers Preview of Future Gaming with Concept Gaming PC with 5G

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 04:43  |  18   |   |   

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, showcased a new concept 5G gaming PC, Project Cielo by AORUS. Combining 5G connectivity, modular design, and portability, Project Cielo, which stands for sky in Spanish, gives an intriguing depiction of the future of PC gaming with endless possibilities.

GIGABYTE AORUS Offers Preview of Future Gaming with Concept Gaming PC with 5G

Project Cielo - The Gaming PC with 5G

Project Cielo is a gaming PC with built-in 5G connectivity. Compared to the traditional wired or 4G wireless networks, 5G makes PC gaming on the go possible by offering greater bandwidth, ultra-low latency and near-instant access to cloud gaming. Project Cielo comes with an accommodating falcon-wing antenna that symbolizes AORUS. The design also cleverly integrates the 5G antenna into PC chassis. Players can save the expense of purchasing additional 5G antennas and the trouble of cable arrangement; at the same time they can enjoy the ultimate gaming experience on the go brought by 5G.

Exclusive modular design for multiple uses

Project Cielo features a modular design for endless possibilities. Consisting of three parts, the top is the main PC system; the middle is the battery module; and the bottom is the Bluetooth speaker module. Users can mix and match any of these three to form different configurations according to their needs. While at home, the main PC system and the speaker module can be joined as an entertainment center. The Bluetooth speaker module can also be stacked with the battery module to become speakers for smart devices. The combination of the main PC system and the battery module also makes it possible for gaming on the go. Players could enjoy the constraint-free PC gaming experience anytime, anywhere brought by 5G.

Play anytime, anywhere without constraint

Gigabyte believes that the popularization of 5G technology will make PC gaming anytime and anywhere. With that vision in mind, Project Cielo combines 5G connectivity and modular design to make this imagination come true. Gamers would only need to combine the main system unit with the battery module and take the games to wherever they want. Given Project Cielo's ultra-fast 5G connection, gamers will no longer be tied up to the desktop anywhere. Instead they can play wherever they go and have the most immersive gaming experience anytime, anywhere.

For more information about Project Cielo, please visit:
https://www.aorus.com/desktop-pc/project-cielo-5g

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663907/Project_Cielo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AORUS Offers Preview of Future Gaming with Concept Gaming PC with 5G TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GIGABYTE, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, showcased a new concept 5G gaming PC, Project Cielo by AORUS. Combining 5G connectivity, modular design, and portability, Project Cielo, which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
BDSwiss Announces DP World Tour Championship Sponsorship
SeaLights Announces $30 Million Series B to Revolutionize Software Quality at Scale
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Fosun Sports Group announces new entity to deepen global sports industry footprint
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI