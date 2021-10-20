Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

WDP 9-Month EPRA Earnings per Share EUR 0.83; Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – WDP 9-month EPRA earnings per share EUR 0.83.100 million euros in new investments during the third quarter of 2021Robust balance sheet, strong liquidity position, and diversified property portfolio, company saysConfirms EPRA Earnings per …



