WDP 9-Month EPRA Earnings per Share EUR 0.83; Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – WDP 9-month EPRA earnings per share EUR 0.83.
- 100 million euros in new investments during the third quarter of 2021
- Robust balance sheet, strong liquidity position, and diversified property portfolio, company says
- Confirms EPRA Earnings per share forecast for 2021 of 1.10 euro
