EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Achiko AG: Market Outlook and Production Plan Update for AptameX 20-Oct-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- After receiving product and registration approval from Indonesia's Ministry of Health in August, Achiko is positioned to produce up to a million AptameX test kits in Q4 2021, and more if the supply chain allows.

- AptameX and Teman Sehat also well positioned in in the long term to profit greatly from expected frequent testing of large populations in the post Covid-19 world due to its superior differentiated chemistry and better and lower cost service delivery model.

- Achiko is expecting to receive additional approval for its optimised second generation AptameX test kit in November.

- Achiko is adapting a soft-drink production model for AptameX, with mass scale of key materials consolidated to Taiwan and plastics, assembly and distribution centralised in Indonesia. Upon CE mark approval, the production model will be replicated in other countries with a pathway to scale production to tens or possibly hundreds of millions of tests per month

Zurich, 20 October 2021: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") provided an update on its production and capacity plans for AptameXTM, its proprietary, low-cost rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test that is integrated into its platform, Teman SehatTM ("Health Buddy").

The Company, following product approval in August, is moving towards sales and production in the final quarter of 2021. Key materials are sourced from Taiwan including the aptamer and colloidal gold solution, referred to as reagent, and a succession of UV-visible Spectrophotometers (UVS). Plastics, dilutants and assembly will be centralised to Indonesia. As Achiko responds to demand from other countries, the current business model will be replicated with localised plastics and assembly whilst maintaining reagent production in Taiwan. The initial product utilises commodity plastics and will follow shortly after with an improved version using customised plastics.