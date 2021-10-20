Kuehne+Nagel Sees Tight Market Continuing in Coming Months Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 06:54 | | 23 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 06:54 | (PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel said the constrained market situation is expected to continue in the coming months, after the company reported earnings that beat consensus expectations. All business units were able to exceed their prior-year results, in … (PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel said the constrained market situation is expected to continue in the coming months, after the company reported earnings that beat consensus expectations. All business units were able to exceed their prior-year results, in … (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel said the constrained market situation is expected to continue in the coming months, after the company reported earnings that beat consensus expectations.

All business units were able to exceed their prior-year results, in some cases significantly

At CHF 21.8 billion, the Group's net turnover in the first nine months of 2021 was almost 50% higher than in the same period last year and EBIT more than doubled to over CHF 1.8 billion

Air Logistics once again posted market share gains in the third quarter, with revenue up 109%

Sea Logistics, with congested ports and supply chains out of sync, required a particularly high level of support and resultant lower logistics productivity, and posted Q3 revenue up 120%

Road Logistics was again able to significantly increase shipment volume in the third quarter, with revenue up 16%



Kuehne + Nagel International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Kuehne + Nagel International Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer