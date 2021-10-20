KWS successfully completes fiscal year 2020/2021 and increases dividend

checkAd

Einbeck, October 20, 2021

Net sales up 2%, currency-adjusted by 9% - Net income and earnings per share +16% - Higher dividend of €0.80 per share proposed (PY: €0.70) - Further growth planned for fiscal year 2021/2022

The KWS Group (ISIN: DE0007074007) achieved net sales growth of approximately 2% to €1.31 billion in fiscal year 2020/2021. The key figures EBIT and EBITDA were at the level of the previous year; net income and earnings per share recorded a significant increase.

"Our business figures again developed very pleasingly last year, enabling us to increase our dividend significantly," commented Eva Kienle, Chief Financial Officer of KWS. "With our focus on innovative seed, we are scoring in established and new markets and thus growing steadily and sustainably. At the same time, we are systematically expanding our digital farming offerings and thus providing additional service to our customers. In the new fiscal year, we will continue on this successful path and grow further."

Net sales increased by 2.2% to €1,310.2 million (€1,282.6 million) in fiscal 2020/2021. On a comparable basis (excluding currency effects), net sales rose by 8.8%. The KWS Group's operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 2.4% to €230.9 (225.5) million. Operating income (EBIT) was on a par with the previous year at €137.0 (137.4) million, despite planned higher expenditure on research & development and significant currency burdens.

The financial result improved significantly to € 5.2 (-7.8) million compared with the previous year. In addition to improved net interest expense of € -12.2 (-18.6) million, this was due to higher net income from equity-accounted companies amounting to € 17.4 (10.8) million. Taxes on income amounted to € -31.6 (-34.3) million. This resulted in net income of € 110.6 (95.2) million and earnings per share of € 3.35 (2.89).

