SoftwareONE to host its virtual Capital Markets Day today

Stans, Switzerland I 20 October 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today holds its Capital Markets Day to share in-depth insights into its strategy, business lines and financial performance with investors, analysts and financial media. The full-year 2021 guidance and mid-term targets will be re-iterated.

At the company's first Capital Markets Day, CEO Dieter Schlosser and other members of the Executive Board will provide in-depth insights into the company's strategy, business lines and financial performance. They will be joined by incoming CFO Rodolfo J. Savitzky, whose tenure will commence in January 2022.

SoftwareONE will re-iterate its guidance for 2021, based on the assumption of no material deterioration in the environment due to COVID-19:

- Gross profit growth above 10% for the group in constant currency, excluding InterGrupo, which is expected to contribute approximately 4% in YoY growth;

- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 30%;

- Dividend pay-out ratio of 30-50% of adjusted profit for the year.

Beyond 2021, SoftwareONE continues to expect gross profit growth in the 'mid-teens' in constant currency, with EBITDA growth in excess of gross profit growth.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE, said, "We are proud of our strategic journey and achievements since becoming a listed company two years ago. And looking ahead towards the future, we are confident in our ability to capitalize on market opportunity as organizations around the world continue their cloud-first digital transformation journeys. Together with my fellow colleagues, I look forward to sharing more details today on how we plan to drive sustainable and profitable growth, supported by innovation, our exceptional talent base and customer-oriented mindset, to deliver on our targets."

EQS-News: SoftwareONE veranstaltet heute ihren virtuellen Capital Markets Day
EQS-News: SoftwareONE veranstaltet am 20. Oktober 2021 einen virtuellen Capital Markets Day
EQS-News: SoftwareONE to host virtual Capital Markets Day on 20 October 2021
EQS-News: SoftwareONE to acquire Centiq, a leading pan-European SAP Services Partner
EQS-News: SoftwareONE übernimmt Centiq, einen führenden europaweit tätigen SAP Services Partner
