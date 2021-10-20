Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal Ulcers A Prospective Series on Wound Bed Preparation with Nexodyn(R) AOS and Standard of Care and a 32-Week Follow-Up Study Published in the Peer Reviewed Journal of Wound Care

Geneva, Switzerland, October 20, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"), reported two papers published in the peer reviewed Journal of Wound Care, concluding that the company's Nexodyn(R) acid-oxidizing solution (AOS), developed with APR's proprietary Tehclo(R) technology, may represent a valuable therapeutic addition to standard of care (SOC) for the management of hard-to-heal ulcers requiring long periods of treatment. The data also confirmed the safety of Nexodyn(R) AOS.

Conducted by Elia Ricci, M.D., Director of the Difficult Wound Healing Unit, St. Luca Clinic, Department of Surgery A, Pecetto Torinese (TO), Piedmont, Italy, the prospective case series evaluated the clinical impact of Nexodyn(R) AOS in addition to SOC. Between February 2015 and February 2017, a total of 60 patients with hard-to-heal ulcers of various etiologies took part in the study. Patients were treated for 70 days with Nexodyn(R) AOS and the usual SOC wound dressings. The follow-up study, also conducted by Dr. Ricci, included a subset of 31 patients (51.7%) whose wounds had not fully healed by day 70, who opted to continue with treatment for another 22 weeks (for a total treatment time of 32 weeks).