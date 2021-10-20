checkAd

EQS-News Julius Baer becomes new issuer on BX Swiss - 'deriBX'

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 07:00  |  14   |   |   

EQS Group-News: BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Julius Baer becomes new issuer on BX Swiss - 'deriBX'

20.10.2021 / 07:00

BX Swiss continues to grow its structured products segment 'deriBX' by welcoming Julius Baer now issuing products on BX Swiss

Julius Baer, one of the leading Swiss wealth management groups for sophisticated investors from around the world, issued its first structured products on BX Swiss in mid-October 2021, including warrants on underlying assets such as equities and indices from Switzerland, Europe, and the US. In the coming months, Julius Baer will further expand the range of leveraged products tradable on deriBX.

"The partnership with BX Swiss is another step in our efforts to provide innovative solutions and services to our clients and investors via professional platforms. We are pleased and proud that by connecting to the deriBX segment, we are opening up another opportunity to trade our successful and popular leverage products in a fast and easy way," added Luigi Vignola, Head Markets Julius Baer.

"With our deriBX segment, we offer investors a steadily growing range of exchange-traded structured products. With Julius Baer, we welcome another well-known issuer as a market maker on deriBX and gain a valuable partner in our constantly growing ecosystem," said Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: BX Swiss AG
Talstrasse 70
8001 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41313294040
E-mail: presse@bxswiss.com
Internet: www.bxswiss.com
EQS News ID: 1242004

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1242004  20.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242004&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Julius Baer becomes new issuer on BX Swiss - 'deriBX' EQS Group-News: BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Product Launch Julius Baer becomes new issuer on BX Swiss - 'deriBX' 20.10.2021 / 07:00 BX Swiss continues to grow its structured products segment 'deriBX' by welcoming Julius Baer now issuing products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Umsatzmeldung zum 30. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs und ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies
DGAP-News: sdm SE steigert Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um 20 %: Zeichnung im Rahmen des IPO noch bis Montag ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG übernimmt sämtliche Anteile an der DS Holding GmbH und beschließt eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG acquires all shares in DS Holding GmbH and resolves on capital increase in kind
DGAP-Adhoc: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG plans admission of new majority shareholder and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG plant Aufnahme eines neuen Mehrheitsaktionärs in ihre Tochtergesellschaft PREOS Global ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: SOCIAL Chain AG acquires 100 percent of DS Group: Revenue forecast raised to ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GORE German Office Real Estate AG plant Neuausrichtung mit Investmentfokus auf den luxemburgischen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu