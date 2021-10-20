Julius Baer becomes new issuer on BX Swiss - 'deriBX'

Julius Baer, one of the leading Swiss wealth management groups for sophisticated investors from around the world, issued its first structured products on BX Swiss in mid-October 2021, including warrants on underlying assets such as equities and indices from Switzerland, Europe, and the US. In the coming months, Julius Baer will further expand the range of leveraged products tradable on deriBX.

"The partnership with BX Swiss is another step in our efforts to provide innovative solutions and services to our clients and investors via professional platforms. We are pleased and proud that by connecting to the deriBX segment, we are opening up another opportunity to trade our successful and popular leverage products in a fast and easy way," added Luigi Vignola, Head Markets Julius Baer.

"With our deriBX segment, we offer investors a steadily growing range of exchange-traded structured products. With Julius Baer, we welcome another well-known issuer as a market maker on deriBX and gain a valuable partner in our constantly growing ecosystem," said Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss.