ObsEva Presents Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

-Final results from pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis to be presented in a second poster -

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland October 20, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of clinical data from PRIMROSE (1 and 2) Phase 3 study of linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids as well as final data from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo, being held October 17-20, 2021.

“Enlarged uterine volume is an important driver of abnormal bleeding and pain associated with uterine fibroids; moreover, bulk and pressure symptoms may strongly impact women’s quality of life,” said Jacques Donnez, M.D., Ph.D., a key opinion leader in gynecologic therapeutics. “We are encouraged by the positive data and the robust responses that were observed at the full suppression dose of linzagolix, demonstrating the potential to promote meaningful reductions in uterine volume in addition to reduction in heavy menstrual bleeding. Linzagolix is the only GnRH antagonist to provide flexible dosing options to better address the individual needs of patients, and these results further underscore its differentiated profile and potential clinical utility.”

Linzagolix for the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

The abstract, titled “Administration of Hormonal Add-Back Therapy (ABT) Counteracts the Uterine Volume Reducing Effects of Oral GnRH Antagonist Therapy,” is presented by Dr. Donnez in an ePoster and available on-demand through the ASRM conference portal.

PRIMROSE 1 & 2 were randomized, parallel group, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies that investigated the efficacy and safety of two dosing regimens of linzagolix, 100 mg or 200 mg once daily, alone or in combination with hormonal ABT (1 mg estradiol and 0.5 mg norethisterone acetate) for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. PRIMROSE 1 was conducted in the United States and enrolled 574 women. PRIMROSE 2 was conducted in Europe and the United States and enrolled 535 women. Both trials comprised a 52-week treatment period. Women receiving linzagolix 200 mg alone or placebo were switched to linzagolix 200 mg + ABT after 24 weeks, except for a group of placebo subjects in one study who continued placebo until 52 weeks. Uterine volumes were measured using transvaginal ultrasound at baseline, 24 and 52 weeks. Change from baseline was analyzed using a mixed model with repeated measures. Serum estradiol (E2) levels were measured using a validated sensitive assay.