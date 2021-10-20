ASML reports €5.2 billion net sales and €1.7 billion net income in Q3 2021

ASML report s €5.2 billion net sales and €1.7 billion n et income in Q3 2021 Expected growth for 2021 to approach 35%

Q3 net sales of €5.2 billion, gross margin of 51.7%, net income of €1.7 billion

Q3 net bookings of €6.2 billion

ASML expects Q4 2021 net sales between €4.9 billion and €5.2 billion and a gross margin between 51% and 52%





(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Net sales 4,020 5,241 ...of which Installed Base Management sales 1 1,071 1,130 New lithography systems sold (units) 69 72 Used lithography systems sold (units) 3 7 Net bookings 2



8,271 6,179 Gross profit 2,045 2,711 Gross margin (%) 50.9 51.7 Net income 1,038 1,740 EPS (basic; in euros) 2.52 4.27 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 5,374 4,456

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

(2) Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding the EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) systems).

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com

CEO statement and outlook

"Our third-quarter net sales came in at €5.2 billion with a gross margin of 51.7%, both within our guidance. Our third-quarter net bookings came in at €6.2 billion, including €2.9 billion from EUV systems.