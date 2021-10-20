ASML reports €5.2 billion net sales and €1.7 billion net income in Q3 2021
Expected growth for 2021 to approach 35%
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, October 20, 2021 – today ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2021 third-quarter results.
- Q3 net sales of €5.2 billion, gross margin of 51.7%, net income of €1.7 billion
- Q3 net bookings of €6.2 billion
- ASML expects Q4 2021 net sales between €4.9 billion and €5.2 billion and a gross margin between 51% and 52%
|(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated)
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Net sales
|4,020
|5,241
|...of which Installed Base Management sales 1
|1,071
|1,130
|New lithography systems sold (units)
|69
|72
|Used lithography systems sold (units)
|3
|7
|
Net bookings 2
|8,271
|6,179
|Gross profit
|2,045
|2,711
|Gross margin (%)
|50.9
|51.7
|Net income
|1,038
|1,740
|EPS (basic; in euros)
|2.52
|4.27
|End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
|5,374
|4,456
(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.
(2) Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding the EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) systems).
Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com
CEO statement and outlook
"Our third-quarter net sales came in at €5.2 billion with a gross margin of 51.7%, both within our guidance. Our third-quarter net bookings came in at €6.2 billion, including €2.9 billion from EUV systems.
